After FBI Let FL Shooting Happen, Media Now Praising Them for Arming Mentally Ill Man in Fake Attack
While the mainstream media fails to hold the FBI accountable for its role in the Parkland shooting, it celebrates the FBI for preventing a terror attack initiated by its informants.
‘F**K Your Breath!’: Video Shows Cops Shoot, Kill Subdued Man, Mock Him as He Died
The Tulsa taxpayers will be shelling out $6 million after their officers held down an unarmed man, shot him, and then mocked him as he died—all on video.
Cop Suing Mother of 6yo Boy HE KILLED, Because it Caused HIM “Emotional Distress”
An Albuquerque police officer is suing the mother of the child he killed when he sped through town going twice the legal rate of speed because it is causing him emotional distress.
Shocking Experiment Shows People Will Murder Others Just to Conform to Society
A shocking experiment shows the level to which people will go just to comply with social norms and pressure—up to and including committing murder.
Mayor Calls For Immediate Legalization Of ALL Drugs, Including Heroin—To Fight...
Showing how the war on drugs has only led to more harm and more overdoses, the mayor of Vancouver is now making a push to decriminalize all drugs.
WATCH: Cigarette Smoking Cop Tackles, Arrests Woman as She Films Him...
A woman was tackled, her head smashed into the concrete, arrested and charged as she was filming theater staff and police allegedly harassing three young girls.
Washington Just Legalized Human Trafficking, Babies Can Now Be Bought and...
Washington legislators have passed what many are referring to as the most disturbing bill in history that legalizes the commercial sale of human babies to anyone with enough money to buy one.
Video of Cop Beating Man for Crossing the Street So Horrific,...
Because the body camera video of a police officer savagely beating a man for crossing the street was so disturbing, the violent cop has actually been arrested and charged with multiple counts.
Brave SWAT Cops Suspended For Refusing to Stand Down and Trying...
Two police officers who refused the order to stand down in the Parkland shooting were recently suspended after their brave and heroic actions embarrassed the rest of the department.
Mysterious Entities Secretly Stealing Billions from ‘Frozen’ Gaddafi Accounts
Billions in sanctioned Libyan funds from Muammar Gaddafi—meant to be given back to the Libyan people—are being stolen by secret interests from frozen accounts in Belgium.
Woman Jailed for Complaining About Husband on Facebook—Because He Was a...
An innocent woman and her friend were both kidnapped and thrown in a cage because they legally criticized a police officer on Facebook, now the taxpayers will be held liable.
WATCH: Congressman Ominously Warns BOTH Parties Quietly Plotting to Take Your...
One congressman is warning that the upcoming "STOP School Violence Act" will include harmful gun control measures that would give unqualified government agencies unprecedented power.
Cop Kills Unarmed Dad With His Hands Up, On Video—Praised by...
“She’s doing her job and doing a good one,” said the sheriff of a cop who shot and killed an unarmed father of two on video as he had his hands in the air.
Cops Kill Innocent 86yo Navy Vet as He Protected His Wife...
The cops were the intruders. They were there to ostensibly check on the wellbeing of the couple and ended up killing an innocent man.