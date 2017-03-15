Home / Be The Change / Government Corruption / 2 High-Level Govt Child Trafficking Rings Busted and American Media is Silent

2 High-Level Govt Child Trafficking Rings Busted and American Media is Silent

Jack Burns March 15, 2017 34 Comments

In late 2016, the government’s spin machine made it a point to feature “pizza gate,” only to mock anyone who would ever believe it to be true. The thought that high-level government officials in the U.S. would or could ever be involved in sex-trafficking or pedophilia was presented as far-fetched conspiracy theory, only believed by the fringe elements of society. But as The Free Thought Project has reported on numerous occasions, pedophilia involving high-level government officials is becoming the norm rather than the exception.

In the North Bengal region of India, a child welfare officer, India’s equivalent of a Child Protective Services official was arrested for her role in a child-trafficking ring. Sasmita Ghosh’s arrest makes the seventh as of late. The State’s Criminal Investigative Department (CID) made the arrests. According to the Hindu, “The CID had unearthed the child trafficking racket during raids at homes and nursing homes in Baduria area of North 24 Parganas district, in Behala in the southern fringes of Kolkata and some other parts of south Bengal in November last year.”

Abortion clinics in the area were convincing mothers to give birth to their children in exchange for money ranging between $1,400 and $4,500 USD. Other birthing centers told mothers their children were stillborn, when they weren’t, allowing the clinic to steal the babies for sale on the black market. The children were transported in bread baskets to nursing homes in the area where they would remain until they were sold into servitude, as sex slaves, or brothels.

It is a huge network of NGOs, nursing homes, doctors and middlemen dealing in illegal adoption and baby trafficking that the police have busted. Our men are now building on the huge leads they have already got in this case,” Rajesh Kumar, CID’s Additional Director General told the press. Additionally, investigators believe foreigners were buying the children. Currency from other countries was found at the same time the children were discovered. Several corpses and skeletons of infants were also unearthed in the raided businesses.

Child trafficking is on the rise in the U.S. In 2006, a woman living in North Carolina, Mercedes Farquharson, fled the country when it was discovered she’d been using two young girls as house slaves, forced to farm the land, and do all the household chores, along with cooking and cleaning. In 2009, she was arrested in Bulgaria, where she’d fled to escape justice.

The trafficking of children isn’t limited to lowly child-protective service workers either. Hama Amadou, an opposition leader in the Sahel state of Niger was sentenced to one year in prison for providing babies to Niger’s elite society. “Prosecutors claim that Amadou was one of a group of people accused of smuggling babies from Nigeria via Benin to wealthy couples in Niger by falsely claiming the parenthood of around 30 children,” according to Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international newsgroup. Childlessness is Niger is looked down upon, so one way the elitists solved their own infertility problem was to take someone else’s child as their own.

DW described what happened after they acquired a child, “At the turn of the last decade, Niger’s elite went through a baby boom. Women who had been childless for years were suddenly celebrating the birth of their first child.” The miraculous blessings of motherhood reportedly came at the expense of someone else’s presumably stolen, purchased, or seized baby. Amadou was tried in asentia and his lawyer says the allegations are politically motivated.

Closer to home, Child Protective Services, as TFTP has consistently reported, is authorized to kidnap children at will, and place those children in foster care homes. The government’s own agency charged with protecting children, routinely displaces babies, children, and adolescents away from their parents in order to supposedly protect those children.

Many of those same CPS workers are abusers as well, who sometimes place those kidnapped children in the homes of sexual predators, where they are routinely victimized. The terrorist organization evokes fear in the hearts of so many parents. The power CPS possesses is legally unmatched in all of society. If you’d like to peruse our archives of CPS articles, you can do so by clicking here. Children are being ripped from their parents for something as innocent and well-intentioned as homeschooling.

If child trafficking arrests of government officials can happen around the world, why is it so far-fetched to think it cannot and does not happen here in the U.S.? The reality of the situation is that it is not at all far-fetched and even admitted. But the American spin machine is able to make anyone who talks about it look like a crazy person. The problem is getting so large, however, these sickos are having a hard time keeping it under wraps. As the Free Thought Project previously reported, former Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney says if the government actually investigated it, child trafficking would destroy both Democrats and Republicans.

  • Steve

    Sickening. Where’s Wikileaks when you need them? Blow this wide open. Castrate all of them.

    • Gordon Klock

      Wikileaks is a form of “controlled opposition”, & thus selective about what it ‘reveals’, & what remains hidden….

      • peter mckain

        you can say that all you want but its just speculation with no evidence

        • Gordon Klock

          perhaps, I DID arrive at that assessment, merely through long term observation, (but even,if I did present evidence, most people would likely find some excuse to deny it)…

          • Darren Bell

            I have come to the same conclusion, the same goes with anonymous

          • MostOfYouRBrainwashed HAHA

            So what is your assessment based on except observation? Just give us the key points. No need for an essay

          • Gordon Klock

            Did it ever once, reveal Israel’s profound control, of our own government, & its actions, over the last few decades ?

        • againstcorporaterule

          Look at how Assange ridicules the hard evidence of the controlled demolitions of 9/11. They gain our trust by giving us real information only to turn around and promote their most precious lies, which is the whole purpose of controlled opposition

          • peter mckain

            so they don’t agree with one “conspiracy theory” (hate that term) so they are controlled opposition? you know who else doesnt believe that like half of america so they are all controlled opposition as well. And i suppose anyone who believes oswald shot kennedy was involved in the shooting as well

    • wialco

      WikiLeaks DID REPORT ON THIS. But anyone who ran with it ended up demonized–as in the case of Ben Swann.

  • LowellST13

    Globalists, and those that align themselves with ungodly self interest. have been shown to relish in this type of behavior. Sickening. pray that they will be found out, tried, convicted, and made to pay for their crimes.

  • Non-GMO Farm Girl

    Sick bastards. We need to OUT them in hope of saving these innocents.

  • Robin Mills

    The Clintons tried this in Haiti. Taking children from their families ………..and sending them to a friend of theirs…….for the use of sex toys. This has been documented but not discussed. A little digging and you can find the answers.

    • And you have physical proof of this or actually was an eye witness?

      I am not defending the Clinton’s, I think they are scum, just like Trump and the rest, but to simply take someone’s word for something just because they wrote it is as ridiculous as believing in some invisible man that created the universe.

      You are on a site called Freethought, time to start Freethinking.

      • Cameron Moore

        There’s proof out there, it’s just not the smoking gun. It’s like when investigators find out that SoAndSo was at the scene of a crime around the time of a murder (like within the same 10-15 minutes the murder had happened). That doesn’t exactly prove anything in court, no, but when you have a large number of these types of occurrences it’s too hard to NOT believe. It’s called a lead. There’s a really really really intense lead. Trust me I was pro-Clinton until I found out this stuff, I wish it wasn’t true. I knew the world was bad but damn this goes as deep as Hollywood, UK Royalty and The Vatican. Humans, weapons and drugs are worth so much money.

    • JustOwThere

      And here we have another idiot!

    • AntiNWO

      Yep, and look at what happens to people investigating the Clintons especially around the child trafficking…http://thepoliticalinsider.com/election-woman-investigating-clinton-foundation-crimes-found-dead/

  • SUE GREINER

    it is getting where satans work is filthier and filthier more vile and evil …. Make no mistake …GOD sees all and is about to send his son JESUS CHRIST …to wash the minds and souls of the redeemable …. and bring to Them to the heavenly Kingdom of his father …. and to wage the battle that will be fought…. and to cast the hopeless into a fiery hell beyond their wildest imagination

    • The three Abrahamic religions (Judaism, Christianity and Islam) were created by a bunch
      of ancient people, most of which was taken from other, much older religions. These
      people knew very little of the universe which they lived in, believing that the Earth
      was flat and the center of it all. Why do people put their faith in something so
      absurd? Wouldn’t it be better to learn everything you can in life, not rejecting any
      ideas, and then determining for yourself what you think life is about?

      I’m a Pantheist and follow the teachings of Buddha and that is after living much of this
      life as a Christian. Too many things simply did not make sense so today I am here with
      one idea but tomorrow, who knows where I’ll be? The point is, you are doing yourself a
      great disservice by taking the first idea you come across and running with it while
      rejecting all others. Never stop searching!

      • Fernesque Golan

        Religious fanatics, and they are all fanatics if they believe in any of the major or minor religions which offer no proof of anything substantial, have made humanism, caring for god’s “creations,” an anathema. Christians rail against humanism as if it were a mortal sin and equate it with Marxism.

        We are supposed to only care for our salvation in the “next” world, wherever that may be, and not worry about all the strife we must endure while on the earth. What a load of BS. Buddhism, which was never meant to be a religion, as the “Buddha” instructed his followers, became one upon the instant of his death. While his philosophy remains intact and valid, the organized Buddhist religion is filled with as much ridiculous rituals as the rest of the fakes.

        There is no need to chant, ring bells, or spin until you are dizzy. Buddhism is a journey within to discover REAL humanness and not the trite edicts given to us by wolves in sheep’s clothing. Only then, through realization, will there ever be lasting harmony and peace. There will be Karma to bear until the last remaining individual sheds his own Karma.

        • Oh I agree, I only follow the teachings which is the middle path, nothing more and I agree, people have made it into a religion which it was not intended to be.

    • DWS

      If there was a “god” – and I highly doubt it – then surely by allowing 26,000 people to die EVERY SINGLE DAY from starvation would suggest “he” cares very little about what happens done here.

    • JustOwThere

      What a bunch of bullshit! Allegedly your “god” controls all things… How does this happen in the first place? Religion is total bullshit, and a way for someone to not only take your money, they convince you to give it to them! IDIOT!

  • frenchie mama

    Anonymous needs to make this their full time job. Please.

  • Michael Miller

    Funny they would accuse a Trump supporter but not John Podesta, Hillary Clinton and Bill, and Huma Abedin who were seen on orgy island with 15 year olds?

  • John Doe

    Names? Please expose these pedophiles!

    • againstcorporaterule

      David Icke names them.

  • A.j. Cestero

    what on earth did any of that have to do with a child sex ring being run out of the basement of an establishment, that didn’t actually have a basement? that story was patently false, and another politician being arrested for pedophilia does not make it suddenly true.

    • Jennifer Joy Wounded Knee

      It does have a basement.

      • NoBS NoSpam

        And tunnels up the wazzoo. Like multi-level tunnels even back “before” the Civil war.
        Yes they are documented and open source for a while now..

  • Cameron Moore

    As far as #pizzagate or #pedogate go, there’s definitely some proof out there, it’s just not the smoking gun. It’s like when investigators find out that SoAndSo was at the scene of a crime around the time of a murder (like within the same 10-15 minutes the murder had happened). That doesn’t exactly prove anything in court like the murder weapon with finger prints and matching DNA in the blood, but when you have a large number of these types of “occurrences” that would add up, it’s too hard to NOT believe. It’s called a lead. There’s a really really really intense lead that was blown open by people on the inside. Trust me I was pro-Clinton before I found out this stuff and did my own research and followed all sources, I wish it wasn’t true. I knew the world was bad but damn this goes as deep as connecting Roman, Medieval and Renaissance eras to Western governments, Hollywood, UK Royalty and The Vatican. Humans, weapons and drugs are worth so much money. What a shame.

  • And Ur Point

