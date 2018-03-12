State to Force Homeschoolers to Submit to Warrantless Home Inspections, Trampling...
In an attack on homeschoolers, lawmakers are now pushing legislation that will force families to consent to warrantless inspections, home visits, and a slew of regulation.
Social Services Worker Fired, Escorted Out by Cops for Having a...
A social services worker is claiming that she was fired from her job and escorted out of the building by police after her employer learned that she had a concealed handgun license—even though she had never brought a gun to work.
After FBI Let FL Shooting Happen, Media Now Praising Them for...
While the mainstream media fails to hold the FBI accountable for its role in the Parkland shooting, it celebrates the FBI for preventing a terror attack initiated by its informants.
‘F**K Your Breath!’: Video Shows Cops Shoot, Kill Subdued Man, Mock...
The Tulsa taxpayers will be shelling out $6 million after their officers held down an unarmed man, shot him, and then mocked him as he died—all on video.
Shocking Experiment Shows People Will Murder Others Just to Conform to...
A shocking experiment shows the level to which people will go just to comply with social norms and pressure—up to and including committing murder.
Mayor Calls For Immediate Legalization Of ALL Drugs, Including Heroin—To Fight...
Showing how the war on drugs has only led to more harm and more overdoses, the mayor of Vancouver is now making a push to decriminalize all drugs.
WATCH: Cigarette Smoking Cop Tackles, Arrests Woman as She Films Him...
A woman was tackled, her head smashed into the concrete, arrested and charged as she was filming theater staff and police allegedly harassing three young girls.
Washington Just Legalized Human Trafficking, Babies Can Now Be Bought and...
Washington legislators have passed what many are referring to as the most disturbing bill in history that legalizes the commercial sale of human babies to anyone with enough money to buy one.
Video of Cop Beating Man for Crossing the Street So Horrific,...
Because the body camera video of a police officer savagely beating a man for crossing the street was so disturbing, the violent cop has actually been arrested and charged with multiple counts.
Mysterious Entities Secretly Stealing Billions from ‘Frozen’ Gaddafi Accounts
Billions in sanctioned Libyan funds from Muammar Gaddafi—meant to be given back to the Libyan people—are being stolen by secret interests from frozen accounts in Belgium.