Pentagon Admits They Can’t Even Tell if Syrian Chemical Attack Happened—Blames...
The Pentagon cannot even confirm if a chemical attack took place at all in Syria, however, they are still pinning the alleged attack on Russia, despite having zero evidence.
‘Deadliest Clash’ Since Cold War: US Military Just Killed 100 Russian...
"U.S. forces reportedly killed "scores" of Russian contract soldiers in Syria last week "in what may be the deadliest clash between citizens of the former foes since the Cold War"
Time to Pay Attention: The US is Sending 1,000s of Marines—To...
In what the Pentagon is referring to as a "major muscle movement" the US is sending thousands of Marines to China in a blatant act of provocation.
The DoD Just Admitted to Handing Over $80 Million in US...
The Department of Defense has admitted that $80 million worth of M1 Abrams tanks were handed over to a supposed Iranian backed terrorist group.
Afghanistan War Spending, In 2018 Alone, Could End US Homelessness—TWICE
While the United States government spends $45 billion on the 17th year of the Afghanistan War, it ignores the fact that just half of that money could be used to virtually end homelessness in the U.S. annually.
Pentagon Just Admitted There’s ‘No Evidence’ of Syrian Gas Attack, Threatens...
Washington has admitted "We do not have evidence of it,” in regard to Syrian government's role in a sarin gas attack. However, military action is still on the table.
Ron Paul Just Destroyed Trump’s Hypocritical Speech in an EPIC Tweet...
Dismantling the President's speech failures one by one, Ron Paul just exposed the hypocrisy and neocon intentions and deep state control of Donald Trump.
7 Times The US Government Lost Nuclear Weapons That Still Haven’t...
The United States has lost a number of its most dangerous nuclear weapons in areas all over the world, in the last 70 years, and several have never been recovered.
WATCH: Comedian Shreds Media’s Regime Change Talking Points in Under a...
This could well be one of the most epic less-than-60-second devastating take-down of just about every mainstream media lie on Syria
Military-Industrial Complex Ensures Americans War Will Go On Despite Gov’t Shutdown
Despite all other bureaucratic functions ceasing to go on because of the government shutdown, our fearless rules ensured us that the War Machine will be just fine.