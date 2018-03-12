Cop on Trial After Video Showed Him Break Into Innocent Man’s...
A problem officer is on trial this week after he was seen on video breaking into an innocent Marine veteran's home, taser, beating, and falsely arresting him in his bed.
WATCH: Cop Fired for Curb Stomping Handcuffed Man is Quietly Rehired...
A crooked cop was fired after a video showed him curb stomping a compliant handcuffed man. However, thanks to a corrupt system, he's since been reinstated and is back on the street.
Cop Smashes Handcuffed Woman’s Head In, Photographs Her Injuries And Brags...
A police officer split a handcuffed woman's head open for no reason, then charged her with a crime to cover it up. He was never fired, despite the incident being caught on video.
Video Catches Cops Savagely Beat Innocent Man with a Flashlight, Then...
A bystander's video saved an innocent man from jail as it exposed the cops who savagely beat him for no reason by proving they lied in their reports.
Cops Brutally Attacked Woman One Week After She Testified Against an...
A woman has filed a lawsuit claiming she was brutally attacked by multiple police officers just days after she testified against one of their fellow officers in court.
WATCH: Bully Cops Steal Man’s Motorcycle And Arrest Him For Questioning...
Parma, Ohio police officers stalk their city, arresting people for questioning their authority and exercising free speech. They are accused of illegally impounding a man's motorcycle and arresting him for questioning their authority.
Disturbing Body Cam Shows Cop Kill Unarmed Mentally Ill Man on...
Body cam footage was released this week showing a Fulton cop shoot a man in the back "execution style" as he knelt on the ground and was unarmed.
WATCH: Hypocrite Police Chief Brags He Can Smoke Weed As They...
While his officers are out on the street arresting people for a plant, the chief of police is at home smoking it while bragging that he can smoke it because he's the chief of police.
“Thieving Idiot” Cop Gets No Jail In Spite of His Own...
This cop's actions were so egregious that his own sheriff called him a "thieving idiot," however, he will not spend a single day in jail in spite of being caught on his own body cam robbing a man.
WATCH: Cops Taser Innocent Woman in a Wheelchair for Filming and...
For filming the police an innocent disabled woman in a wheelchair was tasered, thrown to the ground, handcuffed, tasered again, and then wrongly arrested.