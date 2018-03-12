Corrupt Gov’t Tries to Snub Out Journalist After She Exposed Shocking...
A California journalist was dragged into court and had demands placed on her to turn over all of her confidential source work for her stories showing San Diego jails had 60 inmates die over a five-year-period.
WATCH: Security Drags Woman from Hearing for Exposing Big Oil Bribes...
A candidate for the West Virginia House of Delegates was forcibly removed from a public hearing for doing nothing other than listing the 'donations' made to the politicians in support of a bill by big oil.
It’s Official: News Will Now Come ‘Directly from the CIA’ as...
The revolution will not be televised. Or, at least, it will be the revolution that is supposed to happen according to the CIA.
WATCH: Comedian Shreds Media’s Regime Change Talking Points in Under a...
This could well be one of the most epic less-than-60-second devastating take-down of just about every mainstream media lie on Syria
Facebook & Google Promise Congress They’ll Brainwash You With Their Own...
Social media giants have gone a step further and promised Congress that they deploy their own 'counter-propaganda' to combat what they consider 'extremist content.'
WATCH: Police Tell Student Activists Their ‘Free Speech’ is Scaring Other...
A group of students was accosted by campus police for the presence of their "free speech ball," and told that it was scaring other students.
Mass Mind Control Confirmed: Twitter Engineers “Ban a Way of Talking”...
Eight current and former Twitter employees are on camera explaining steps the social media giant is taking to censor political content that they don’t like.
WATCH: Activist Proves Power of Telling Cops, ‘I Don’t Answer Questions’—’It’s...
An activist made internet famous for his videos in which he says "I don't answer questions" reveals his secrets to dealing with police contacts.
14yo Charged with Child Porn for Giving Pictures of Herself to...
A 14-year-old girl who took pictures of herself and sent them to her boyfriend is now facing child pornography charges in Minnesota.
WATCH: Cop Speaks Out Against Tyrannical Window Tint Laws—So He Was...
A Tennessee cop was fired—not for beating or killing someone—but for speaking out against the tyrannical nature of window tint laws.