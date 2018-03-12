Julian Assange Could “Walk Free” TODAY After Plea to London Court...
Within hours, Julian Assange could be a free man as his legal council moved to have the erroneous charge being held over his head dropped.
WATCH: Rights Flexing Citizen Owns Cops, Proves He Knows the Constitution...
An Oregonian constitutional rights flexer shows how to verbally manhandle even the most seasoned police officer for violating his constitutional rights.
Husband Shared Photo of His Wife Dying of Cancer So Facebook...
For a peaceful post about his wife's death from cancer, and the importance of getting screened, Facebook suspended a widower's account.
WATCH: Activist Proves Power of Telling Cops, ‘I Don’t Answer Questions’—’It’s...
An activist made internet famous for his videos in which he says "I don't answer questions" reveals his secrets to dealing with police contacts.
New Ordinance Outlaws Giving Money to Panhandlers, Violators Will Be Fined...
No Joke. A new ordinance just made it illegal to give money to panhandlers and offenders will face steep fines and even jail time.
WATCH: Innocent Man Swarmed by Cops, Detained, & Extorted for Sagging...
As thousands of rape kits collect dust across the state of Georgia, three cops were recorded swarming an innocent man to extort him for sagging pants.
89-Year-Old Grandma Loses Appeal, Sentenced to Prison for Questioning the Holocaust
An 89-year-old grandma has been sentenced to what could be the rest of her life in prison for simply stating that Auschwitz was a labor camp.
Mainstream Media Finally Exposes Disturbing YouTube Content of Exploited Children
Known as Elsa-Gate on internet message boards, a dark series of videos exploiting children and preying on them on YouTube has flourished -- until now.
Kevin Spacey Now Under Criminal Investigation As Mom Details Sexual Assault...
Academy award-winning actor and now accused sexual predator, Kevin Spacey, stands accused of sexually assaulting a teen. A criminal investigation has been launched.
Report Reveals Weinstein Hired Fmr Mossad Agents to Spy on Victims...
Harvey Weinstein is being accused of employing spy agencies made up of ex-Mossad agents to monitor and control his victims and those reporting on his abuse.