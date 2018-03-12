Mysterious Entities Secretly Stealing Billions from ‘Frozen’ Gaddafi Accounts
Billions in sanctioned Libyan funds from Muammar Gaddafi—meant to be given back to the Libyan people—are being stolen by secret interests from frozen accounts in Belgium.
Father Murdered, Family’s Home Raided by 240 Cops for Exposing High-Level...
After trying to expose a group of high-level government pedophiles, a victim's father was murdered, the victim kidnapped by the state, and the family persecuted by government officials.
WATCH: Congressman Ominously Warns BOTH Parties Quietly Plotting to Take Your...
One congressman is warning that the upcoming "STOP School Violence Act" will include harmful gun control measures that would give unqualified government agencies unprecedented power.
Google Officially Partners With Pentagon to Create Terminator-Style AI Drones to...
Google has quietly signed a contract with the Department of Defense to militarize Artificial Intelligence by creating an autonomous drone fleet that will detect faces, images, and behavior patterns.
SHOCK VIDEO: Israeli Officers Hurl Stun Grenade at Palestinian Couple Carrying...
A deeply disturbing video has emerged showing the horrific environment faced by the Palestinian people as Israeli forces are seen throwing a grenade at a couple holding a baby.
It Begins: Seattle Cops Conduct Nazi-Style Gun Confiscations: No Laws Broken,...
Using a new law, Seattle police raided a man's home and confiscated his guns with zero due process for entirely legal behavior.
New Bill Will Force Citizens to Pay and Register With Gov’t...
Residents of several states across the US may soon have to register with the government and pay a fee to have the state grant them the "privilege" to view pornography online.
DoD Blatantly Admits on Twitter It Works With Hollywood to Sell...
In a tweet about the Oscars, the Department of Defense quite literally bragged about working in Hollywood, to ensure that the military is only portrayed in a manner they see fit.
Israel Caught Illegally Spraying Toxic Herbicides On Palestinian Farms, Destroying Their...
Israel is being accused of destroying Palestinian crops by spraying excessive toxic herbicides that damaged both their food and water supply.
Health Secretary Who Gave Cialis to Children Says There Is ‘No...
The U.S. Health Secretary has left little hope that the federal government will reclassify cannabis and acknowledge its medicinal value anytime soon.