Shootings, Brawls, Babies Injured as Americans Trample Each Other on Black...
Only in America do people trample each other to buy things on Black Friday exactly one day after being thankful for what they already have.
Infuriating Video Shows Cop Mistake Autism for Drug Use, Assault, Hurt...
A heartbreaking video shows how the drug war doesn't discriminate between guilty and innocent and even autistic children aren't safe.
Cop Stops Woman for Broken Tail Lights, Instead of Ticket, He...
A Richmond, Va police officer just set the bar by helping a woman fix her tail lights instead of giving her a ticket, extorting her, or harassing her.
Don’t Trust the Red Cross, 10 Ways YOU Can Help Harvey...
Instead of padding the corporate salaries of the Red Cross, here's how you can make your donations really help the victims of Harvey.
Diverse Groups of People Helping Each Other in Houston Shows Mainstream...
As Houston experiences catastrophic flooding, the scene of volunteers helping stranded citizens is one that shatters the narrative of unbreakable division.
Mainstream Normalizes Pedophilia with ‘Victoria Secret’-Style Lingerie Show Featuring 5yo Girls
A highly disturbing Victoria's Secret-style lingerie show featuring 5-year-olds highlights the push to normalize pedophilia in the mainstream.
Massive US Sex Trafficking Bust Ensnares Over 1,000—Including Law Enforcement and...
Police in dozens of departments arrested more than 1,000 people as part of a monthlong dragnet to combat child and adult sex trafficking and prostitution.
Mainstream Media Caught Exploiting Children in Psy-Op to Sell War to...
The vile manipulation of children to promote pro-war propaganda is easily exposed in the case of Bana al-Abed — and the fame of a 7-year-old in American mainstream media.
Police Chief Stops Arresting Opioid Addicts, Offers Help Instead – Crime...
Crime is down 40 percent in a North Carolina town where police began offering help and recovery options to drug addicts, instead of throwing them in jail.
US Lawmakers Seek to Throw Citizens in Prison for Decades if...
A new bill could make criminals of Americans who choose to boycott Israel — slapping them with 20 years in prison and up to $1 million criminal penalties for violations.