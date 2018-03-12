Video Catches Plainclothes Cops Sneak Up On Man, Try to Kill...
Three Colorado cops beat a cigar smoking tattoo shop owner unprovoked and without mercy. Now the man is suing and will likely win now that video backs up his story.
Study Shows Kids are Born Creative Geniuses But the Education System...
A landmark study shows how most people are born brilliant and lose their abilities to think like a genius over time in the educational system.
WATCH: Power-Tripping Cops Illegally Pull Woman Over to Harass Her for...
An innocent woman was threatened by two officers when they pulled her over to harass her over her "attitude." when she went to file a complaint, the chief threatened her too!
Doctors Show Common Vaccine Likely Worse than Getting the Disease It’s...
Researchers have shown that the current data available is insufficient to prove that the vaccine causes less death or permanent injury than the disease it is supposed to prevent.
WikiLeaks Exposes How Council on Foreign Relations Controls Most All Mainstream...
A single organization controls almost everything you see, hear, and read in the media and they've been handpicking your leaders for decades.
Why Shrooms Are Illegal: Study Shows Psychedelic Experiences Make You Resist...
A recent study found that psychedelic mushrooms tend to make people more resistant to authority and more connected with nature.
STUDY: Over 30% of All ‘FDA-Approved’ Drugs Have Grave and Deadly...
A study from The Journal of the American Medical Association has exposed safety issues occurring in over 30% of FDA-approved drugs between 2001 and 2010.
DWI-Droning While Intoxicated: Drinking While Flying a Drone Could Land You...
Lawmakers have passed a bill to criminalize flying a drone while drunk and offenders could face up to $1,000 in fines and six months in prison.
New Study Reveals Mushrooms Cure Depression by Doing the Exact Opposite...
A recent study shows that psilocybin-assisted therapy mitigates depression by increasing emotional connection—the exact opposite of anti-depressants.
Eye-opening Study Predicts Solar Cycle Will Cause a ‘Mini Ice Age’...
A team of astrophysicists has conducted a years-long study showing that in only a few years, Earth may experience a mini ice age that would drastically change how we live.