Study Shows Kids are Born Creative Geniuses But the Education System...
A landmark study shows how most people are born brilliant and lose their abilities to think like a genius over time in the educational system.
VICTORY! Court Finds Red Light Camera Fines ‘Unconstitutional’—Forces City to Refund...
Every driver who was issued a red light camera ticket in New Miami, Ohio will be refunded after an appeals court ruled the fines to be unconstitutional.
7yo Girl Sexually Groomed Online by AI Robot that Knew She...
A mother is speaking out this week after she found that an AI robot with pedophilia-like tendencies had been sending her 7-year-old daughter sexually explicit messages.
Congress Quietly Pushing Bill to Require National Biometric ID for ‘ALL...
H.R.4760 - Securing America's Future Act of 2018 - is a massive giveaway to the police state which will use a National ID to track Americans.
Facebook & Google Promise Congress They’ll Brainwash You With Their Own...
Social media giants have gone a step further and promised Congress that they deploy their own 'counter-propaganda' to combat what they consider 'extremist content.'
YouTube Just Moved to Crush the Little People, Will Only Monetize...
Youtube announced this week that it will be demonetizing all accounts which do not meet a certain threshold in followers.
Just Minutes After False Missile Alarm, Data Shows Hawaiians Flooded Pornhub
Tension relief? Website data reveals how Hawaiians rushed to Pornhub minutes after false ballistic missile alarm sent the country into pure panic.
WATCH: Twitter Engineers Admit that Stealing Nude Pics from Users is...
If you think the information, including intimate photos, you send of Twitter is safe from prying eyes, think again. Spying is their policy.
Anonymous Bitcoin Millionaire Funding MDMA Therapy for PTSD—Making Ecstasy Mainstream
Thanks to the wealth created by cryptocurrency, breakthrough studies involving MDMA in the treatment of PTSD will soon be taking place.
DWI-Droning While Intoxicated: Drinking While Flying a Drone Could Land You...
Lawmakers have passed a bill to criminalize flying a drone while drunk and offenders could face up to $1,000 in fines and six months in prison.