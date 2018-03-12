Gov’t Forcing Couple to Tear Down Amazing Treehouse On Their Property—Or...
A Florida couple has spent almost $200,000 trying to keep their $30,000 treehouse from being torn down, now the state plans to crush them.
City Tells Man to Stop Sheltering the Homeless from the Cold...
The city of Chicago would seemingly rather watch homeless people die than allow a good Samaritan to offer up his home that doesn't meet their specs.
BREAKING: DoJ to Rescind Marijuana Policy—Making it Illegal for States to...
The U.S. Attorney General is reportedly rescinding a policy that keeps federal prosecutors from interfering with states that have legalized cannabis.
Shocking Report Shows America’s Top 1% Now Richer than Bottom 90%...
As the federal government continues to fleece Americans to give that money to their corporate masters, the wealth gap is expanding, rapidly, according to a new report.
Cops Shakedown 6yo Boy With Down Syndrome After Teacher Accuses Him...
Police descended on an elementary school after an innocent little boy who is mute and has Down Syndrome was accused of being a terrorist.
Disturbing Video of Humans Being Sold Proves US Foreign Policy Has...
Images emerging from Libya tell a sordid tale of modern-day slave trading, the international response, and a call for the slave traders to be tried in international criminal court.
VIDEO: Joe Rogan Just Shattered the ‘Racist’ Ideology of Cultural Appropriation
"The idea that you can keep other people from enjoying ... and appreciating the history of other human beings is f***ing racist."
Court Grants Parental Rights to Pedophile Who Impregnated 12yo Girl During...
A Detroit judge awarded parental and visitation rights to a child's rapist after she gave birth to her son born from his rape.
Harvard Trained Psychiatrist Says Medication Could Have Caused Vegas Shooter’s Madness
In a Free Thought Project exclusive, author, and expert on anti-depressants Dr. Peter R. Breggin describes why he believes Stephen Paddock could've committed mass murder.
Cops Abandon Search for Lost Child to Bust Man For Weed...
A Pennsylvania police department bragged about a pot bust they made while looking for a missing child and got burned by the critical public as a result.