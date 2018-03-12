Mayor Calls For Immediate Legalization Of ALL Drugs, Including Heroin—To Fight...
Showing how the war on drugs has only led to more harm and more overdoses, the mayor of Vancouver is now making a push to decriminalize all drugs.
Washington Just Legalized Human Trafficking, Babies Can Now Be Bought and...
Washington legislators have passed what many are referring to as the most disturbing bill in history that legalizes the commercial sale of human babies to anyone with enough money to buy one.
After Legal Weed, Colorado Now Taking Steps to Legalize Magic Mushrooms
After making history by fighting off the reefer madness less than six years ago and legalizing weed, Colorado citizens may soon be voting to legalize magic mushrooms.
Father Murdered, Family’s Home Raided by 240 Cops for Exposing High-Level...
After trying to expose a group of high-level government pedophiles, a victim's father was murdered, the victim kidnapped by the state, and the family persecuted by government officials.
WATCH: Congressman Ominously Warns BOTH Parties Quietly Plotting to Take Your...
One congressman is warning that the upcoming "STOP School Violence Act" will include harmful gun control measures that would give unqualified government agencies unprecedented power.
Google Officially Partners With Pentagon to Create Terminator-Style AI Drones to...
Google has quietly signed a contract with the Department of Defense to militarize Artificial Intelligence by creating an autonomous drone fleet that will detect faces, images, and behavior patterns.
It Begins: Seattle Cops Conduct Nazi-Style Gun Confiscations: No Laws Broken,...
Using a new law, Seattle police raided a man's home and confiscated his guns with zero due process for entirely legal behavior.
New Bill Will Force Citizens to Pay and Register With Gov’t...
Residents of several states across the US may soon have to register with the government and pay a fee to have the state grant them the "privilege" to view pornography online.
DoD Blatantly Admits on Twitter It Works With Hollywood to Sell...
In a tweet about the Oscars, the Department of Defense quite literally bragged about working in Hollywood, to ensure that the military is only portrayed in a manner they see fit.
Hollywood’s Hypocrisy Exposed as Stars Call for Gun Control at Oscars...
Putting their hypocrisy on full display, Hollywood elite took to calling for gun control while surrounding themselves with hundreds of cops, FBI agents, firefighters—and guns.