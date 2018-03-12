Cops Forced to Apologize for School Program That Told Kids Weed...
Police conducted a school outreach program during which they made up entirely false and dangerous statements about cannabis to scare kids after legalization.
How the War on Drugs Made a Girl Gouge Out Her...
The state's war on drugs does not remove demand. Instead, far more dangerous alternatives fill the void — case in point — a 20-year-old woman gouged out her eyes while on an unknown substance.
WATCH: FOX News Cuts Off Reporter When She Links Psychotropic Drugs...
Illustrating his network's subservience to big pharma, FOX News' Sean Hannity blatantly cut off a reporter when she mentioned the fact that most mass shootings are linked to psychotropic drugs.
WATCH: Sheriffs Look Like Clowns Bragging About Dozens of Raids for...
Tennessee law enforcement carried out a massive sting operation to bust 23 businesses who were selling entirely legal hemp CBD products. The operation was so ridiculous that reporters called them on it during the press conference.
In a Blow to Drug Warriors: San Francisco To Open Country’s...
Focusing on harm reduction instead of punishment and prison profits, San Francisco is seeking to fight heroin addiction with science instead of an iron fist.
Scientists Blast FDA, Warn That a Ban on Kratom Would Cause...
While the FDA pushes for a ban on kratom, a group of scientists is arguing that if it is labeled as a Schedule I drug, opioid-overdose deaths will only continue to increase.
Genius Girl Scout Sells Cookies Outside Marijuana Dispensary and MAKES BANK
A young Girl Scout proved her knowledge of the business world as she found her target audience in front of a marijuana dispensary and sold a record amount of cookies.
FDA Just Falsely Declared Kratom to Be an Opioid—Ensuring Big Pharma...
The FDA is proving its loyalty to big pharma and is putting the final nail in the coffin that is the legal, safe, and natural painkiller, kratom.
State Gives Confessed Child Rapist ZERO Jail as They Imprison Dozens...
A 36-year-old man will face no jail time for brutally raping a 13-year-old girl after his status as "legally blind" apparently set him apart from the dozens of nonviolent offenders who are serving life sentences without parole.
After Legalization, San Francisco to Pardon and Wipe Out Thousands of...
As half the country continues to kidnap, cage, and kill people over marijuana, California is setting a revolutionary precedent by wiping the records of thousands of otherwise innocent with pot convictions.