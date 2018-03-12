‘Widespread’ Problem of Police Sex Trafficking Women Exposed in Las Vegas
Several police officers and a lead prosecutor have been accused of participating in and covering up a sex trafficking ring in exchange for cash and free prostitutes.
Hero Fireman Pulls Woman from Wreckage, Saves Her Life, So a...
When a veteran fireman witnessed a horrific car accident, he immediately began working to save the victim. The first officer to arrive on the scene thanked the hero by harassing and then arresting him while doing nothing for the victim.
Cop Arrested for Robbing a Disabled Man of His Opioid Prescriptions,...
A police sergeant was caught stealing opioid prescriptions from a disabled man, attempting to sell the drugs, and then begging the man he stole from not to report him.
KARMA? Cops Steal Pot Edibles From Dispensary, Hallucinate So Bad They...
Two police officers who reportedly obtained marijuana edibles during a dispensary raid, tried them out while they were on the job, and called for help when they began hallucinating.
Police Kidnap 7yo Boy From School, Cuff Him Force Him To...
A Miami 7-year-old was arrested, kidnapped, and transported to a mental health facility after his teacher claimed he hit her and knocked her down.
Study Shows One State Has Robbed Its Citizens of $42 Million...
The investigation found that less than 1 percent of the 65,000 complaints filed in the state resulted in the officers being charged with a crime.
Insane Cop Fires Pistol at Innocent Unarmed 13yo Boy On Video—No...
An LAPD cop was caught on video assaulting a child and even firing off a round from his service weapon but he will face no charges.
Female Officer Blows Whistle as Fellow Cop Pleads Guilty to Raping...
When a female police officer confronted her colleague about strangling and raping her, he admitted to the attack and bragged about the bursts of anger that gave him the nickname "The Hulk."
Racist Police Chief Caught Teaching Police Candidates to ‘Kill Black People’
An assistant police chief who was being investigated for ties to pedophilia, resigned after private Facebook messages were made public that outed him as a racist.
Dirty Cop Busted Running Drugs, Protecting Drug Lords & Selling Police...
An LA County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested and charged for his role in massive drug trafficking operations worth millions of dollars.