anonymous

BREAKING: Anonymous Hacks ISIS Accounts Finds Attacks Planned for US, Bomb-Making...

Sources within the Anonymous hacking community have hacked multiple ISIS associated accounts and found damning information.
murder

Disturbing Body Cam Shows Cop Murder Unarmed Mentally Ill Man With...

An Oklahoma City police officer has been charged with 2nd-degree murder for killing an unarmed mentally-ill man on video.
man

What We Know About the Murderer in Texas Who Killed 26...

A man identified by local media as Devin Patrick Kelley—dishonorably discharged—has gunned down 26 people and injured at least 20 more.
church

BREAKING: At Least 27 Dead in Mass Shooting in Texas Church

Several people have been shot after a gunman opened fire inside a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, authorities told media. The shooter has been killed by police.
weinstein

The Beginning of the End: NYPD Says Rape Charges Coming for...

The New York Police Department said one of its two investigations into Weinstein is nearing its end - and that it's preparing to arrest Weinstein on charges of rape.
video

Video of NYC Terrorist Instantly Released—Still No Video of Vegas Shooter...

Video, travel history, personal information, and investigation details into the NYC terror attack have all been released—still nothing from Vegas.
new york

BREAKING: New York Attacked Near World Trade Center—8 Dead, 12 Injured

At least 8 people have been reported killed and at least 12 injured in a vehicle attack near the World Trade Center memorial in lower Manhattan, New York.
paddock

BREAKING: Stephen Paddock’s Brother Arrested For Child Porn—In Hollywood

Bruce Paddock, brother of the Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock, was just arrested—in Hollywood—by a swarm of LAPD and FBI, for child porn charges.
hollywood

WATCH: Corey Feldman Says Someone Just Tried to Kill Him as...

Corey Feldman just announced his plan to take down the elite pedophile ring in Hollywood. Now he's saying someone just tried to kill him.
sandy hook

BREAKING: FBI Releases Docs On Sandy Hook Showing Feds Visited Shooter...

Without notice, the FBI just released 1,500 pages of documents on the Sandy Hook massacre. We now know Lanza was visited by Feds BEFORE the shooting.
