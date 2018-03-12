WATCH: Cigarette Smoking Cop Tackles, Arrests Woman as She Films Him...
A woman was tackled, her head smashed into the concrete, arrested and charged as she was filming theater staff and police allegedly harassing three young girls.
Video of Cop Beating Man for Crossing the Street So Horrific,...
Because the body camera video of a police officer savagely beating a man for crossing the street was so disturbing, the violent cop has actually been arrested and charged with multiple counts.
Brave SWAT Cops Suspended For Refusing to Stand Down and Trying...
Two police officers who refused the order to stand down in the Parkland shooting were recently suspended after their brave and heroic actions embarrassed the rest of the department.
Woman Jailed for Complaining About Husband on Facebook—Because He Was a...
An innocent woman and her friend were both kidnapped and thrown in a cage because they legally criticized a police officer on Facebook, now the taxpayers will be held liable.
Cop Kills Unarmed Dad With His Hands Up, On Video—Praised by...
“She’s doing her job and doing a good one,” said the sheriff of a cop who shot and killed an unarmed father of two on video as he had his hands in the air.
Cops Kill Innocent 86yo Navy Vet as He Protected His Wife...
The cops were the intruders. They were there to ostensibly check on the wellbeing of the couple and ended up killing an innocent man.
WATCH: Cop Pulls Woman Over For Seatbelt—Sexually Assaults Her, Then Stalks...
A woman is accusing a police officer of groping her and conducting an unlawful search when he pulled her over for a seatbelt violation—he then pulled her over after he waited near her home.
Horrifying Video Shows Deputies Punch, Kick, Taser Naked Mentally Ill Man
A mentally ill man was arrested for running into traffic and was subsequently thrown in a cage where he was repeatedly beaten, tasered, and assaulted by deputies who clearly lacked the training to deal with him.
Cop on Trial After Video Showed Him Break Into Innocent Man’s...
A problem officer is on trial this week after he was seen on video breaking into an innocent Marine veteran's home, taser, beating, and falsely arresting him in his bed.
WATCH: Cop Fired for Curb Stomping Handcuffed Man is Quietly Rehired...
A crooked cop was fired after a video showed him curb stomping a compliant handcuffed man. However, thanks to a corrupt system, he's since been reinstated and is back on the street.