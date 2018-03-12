Cops Kill Innocent 86yo Navy Vet as He Protected His Wife...
The cops were the intruders. They were there to ostensibly check on the wellbeing of the couple and ended up killing an innocent man.
Horrifying Video Shows Deputies Punch, Kick, Taser Naked Mentally Ill Man
A mentally ill man was arrested for running into traffic and was subsequently thrown in a cage where he was repeatedly beaten, tasered, and assaulted by deputies who clearly lacked the training to deal with him.
Cop on Trial After Video Showed Him Break Into Innocent Man’s...
A problem officer is on trial this week after he was seen on video breaking into an innocent Marine veteran's home, taser, beating, and falsely arresting him in his bed.
WATCH: Cop Fired for Curb Stomping Handcuffed Man is Quietly Rehired...
A crooked cop was fired after a video showed him curb stomping a compliant handcuffed man. However, thanks to a corrupt system, he's since been reinstated and is back on the street.
Cop Smashes Handcuffed Woman’s Head In, Photographs Her Injuries And Brags...
A police officer split a handcuffed woman's head open for no reason, then charged her with a crime to cover it up. He was never fired, despite the incident being caught on video.
Video Catches Cops Savagely Beat Innocent Man with a Flashlight, Then...
A bystander's video saved an innocent man from jail as it exposed the cops who savagely beat him for no reason by proving they lied in their reports.
Cops Brutally Attacked Woman One Week After She Testified Against an...
A woman has filed a lawsuit claiming she was brutally attacked by multiple police officers just days after she testified against one of their fellow officers in court.
‘You’re Going To Get F—ked Up Hardcore’ Cops Beat, Tase Man...
Police officers arrested a man for the heinous crime of jaywalking after they forced him to the ground and repeatedly punched his head and hit him with a Taser.
Disturbing Body Cam Shows Cop Kill Unarmed Mentally Ill Man on...
Body cam footage was released this week showing a Fulton cop shoot a man in the back "execution style" as he knelt on the ground and was unarmed.
Alleged Serial Pedophile Arrested, Charged With Dozens of Felonies for Child...
A career Charlotte police officer was arrested and charged with dozens of felonies for unspeakable child sexual abuse.