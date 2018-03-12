Vegas Massacre Cover-Up: PR Firm Hired by Mandalay Bay Exposed Pushing...
Why has the PR team hired by Mandalay Bay been pushing bogus conspiracy theories clearly meant to discredit legitimate inquiry into the Las Vegas shooting?
10 Compelling Reasons Why the Vegas Shooting Has Disappeared from Headlines
Amidst numerous unanswered question, the Las Vegas mass-shooting has curiously faded from the headlines. Is this a deliberate silence?
Media Silent as a Record 1 Million Protesters March in Spain...
The media focused on anything but the unprecedented protest in Spain, in which around 1 million people called for the release of 8 political prisoners.
Conspiracy Theory Now Conspiracy Fact, as Congress Holds Hearings on Weather...
Weather modification just jumped from "chemtrail" conspiracy theory into mainstream reality, as Congress holds hearings on geoengineering.
Leaked Docs Reveal Elite’s Secret Wealth, Show Queen Made Millions Exploiting...
The Paradise Papers reveal ties between Queen Elizabeth II and businesses that have made millions exploiting poor and mentally ill individuals.
Donna Brazile Reveals She ‘Feared for Her Life’ After Seth Rich...
Donna Brazile revealed that she feared for her life after Seth Rich was murdered, and was encouraged by Democratic Officials not to talk about the DNC Leaks.
As Trump Caves to CIA & Blocks Full Release of JFK...
The government failed to keep its promise to release the remaining documents on JFK's assassination, but WikiLeaks is promising $100,000 to anyone who will.
Jimmy Carter Just Destroyed Russian Conspiracy While Calling Out US War...
Former President Jimmy Carter pulled no punches in calling out war propaganda, media bias, cashing in on the presidency and U.S. imperialism.
Russia Triples Gold Reserves in Preparation for Full-Scale Economic War with...
Russia has tripled its gold holdings to the largest in the Putin-era in preparation for a global economic war with the United States.
Tens of Thousands of ACTUAL Nazis Hold March in U.S.-Funded Country—Mainstream...
Western mainstream media completely ignored the 20,000 Ukrainian neo-Nazis chanting fascist slogans, brandishing torchlights, and openly giving the Nazi salute.