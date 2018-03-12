Paradigm Shifting Study Finds Danger to Bees That is Far Worse...
A massive new study on bees from 40 US states with data analyzed using machine learning has found the dangerous culprit behind bee population decline.
FOIA Docs Reveal US Military Developing Genetic Extinction Weapon to Eradicate...
A FOIA request has revealed that DARPA is funding a 'gene extinction' project that could wipe out entire races, just as the military admits to harvesting Russian biosamples.
Officials Caught Forcing State Scientist to Alter Findings to Cover Up...
A former state-sponsored scientist revealed that he was ordered to alter his findings on the links between fracking and earthquakes.
Shocking CDC Tests Reveal 3,800 US Water Supplies Up To 400%...
An investigation found that Flint, Michigan ranks nowhere near the top when it comes to lead in the water, thousands of areas are far worse.
Despite Tree Lovers Offering $150K to Buy Forest, Gov’t Sells It...
When conservationists offered $150,000 to preserve large portions of Indiana's Yellowwood State Park, the government sold it to a logging company for less
Conspiracy Theory Now Conspiracy Fact, as Congress Holds Hearings on Weather...
Weather modification just jumped from "chemtrail" conspiracy theory into mainstream reality, as Congress holds hearings on geoengineering.
Meet the 10 Companies that Control Almost Every Food & Beverage...
This eye-opening infographic by Oxfam International reveals that 10 companies control virtually the entire human food distribution system.
In Florida it’s Illegal to Power Your Home with Solar Panels—Thanks...
Thanks to a system of corrupt corporate-government collusion, Florida residents can lose their homes if they attempt to solely power them with solar.
Residents Forced to Buy Bottled Water As Coca-Cola Sucks Water Wells...
Thanks to their ties with corrupt government, Coca-Cola has been able to deplete an entire town's water source—and there are many more.
Over Harvey-Stricken Texas, Air Force Now Spraying Banned Insecticide that Killed...
The highly neurotoxic insecticide, Naled, which killed millions of bees last year in Florida, is being dumped over areas Texas hit by Harvey.