Mainstream Media Journalist Tries to Troll WikiLeaks on Twitter, Assange Proceeds...
Investigative journalist Kurt Eichenwald was targeted by Wikileaks and provoked a rage-filled Twitter rant from the mainstream media's poster boy.
CNN Hires Top al-Qaeda Propagandist for Documentary, Fails Miserably Trying to...
Star CNN correspondent Clarissa Ward worked with the al-Qaeda 'media man' to produce a documentary and now they're trying to cover it up.
FOIA Docs Show CIA/Pentagon Made 1,800 Movies, TV Shows to Make...
Newly-obtained documents show the Pentagon and CIA have enormous influence over Hollywood — its pro-war propaganda must be accepted or the government packs its assistance and goes home.
Assange Just Exposed CNN Breaking the Law by Threatening Redditor Who...
CNN wasted no time in tracking down the Reddit user who used their logo in a Trump WWE video, and it is now threatening to reveal his identity.
NY Times Just Admitted Key Component to Russia Hacking Narrative is...
The NY Times just quietly admitted that the linchpin to the Russia hacking story — spread by thousands of articles and outlets — was not true.
WATCH: CNN Producer Admits Russia Narrative is ‘Bullsh*t’ with ‘No Proof’...
A hidden camera has exposed CNN for their role in pushing the false narrative of Russiagate, admitting it is 'bullsh*t' and the 'CIA does it all the time.'
Corporate Media Calls for Murdering Assange by Drone Bombing the Embassy
Unashamed of calling for the extrajudicial murder of a reporter, the establishment-loving media outlet just published a literal 'hit' piece on Assange.
WATCH: Putin Hints JFK Was Murdered By The “Deep State” Says...
In an interview Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested not only the US Deep State murdered JFK, but the shadowy cadre has now set its sites on Russia.
WATCH: CNN Clearly Exposed Staging a Fake Scene to Propagandize Viewers
CNN was caught in a blatant attempt to stage a scene for a report on the London attacks. Police were also involved as they helped CNN set the stage.
WATCH: Mainstream Media Finally Admits Russiagate is Clinton’s ‘Conspiracy Theory’
MSNBC, of all outlets, just took to the airwaves and finally admitted that Russian interference in US elections was Clinton "drawing a conspiracy theory."