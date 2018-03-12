10 Examples Proving The US Gov’t is an Expert at Turning...
The outrage over Trump's crude comments about foreign countries has gone above and beyond outrage attributed to what the U.S. has done in those countries.
Obama Called Libya a Sh*t Show, Trump Called Haiti a Sh*thole,...
U.S. foreign policy decisions in both Haiti and Libya have been far cruder than the comments made by Presidents Trump and Obama.
U.S. Seen Airlifting ISIS Leaders to Safety to Reconstitute America’s Proxy...
Once again, the US has been exposed airlifting ISIS commanders to safety as eyewitnesses watched terrorists get evacuated from the Deir ez-Zor region in Syria.
China Reportedly Rushing Troops, Tanks to N. Korean Border in ‘Preparation...
Chinese military forces are reportedly amassing tanks, soldiers, and military trucks on the North Korea-China border in "preparation of war"
Trump Now Arming Ukrainian Neo-Nazi Regime—Expect Russia to Retaliate & Escalate
Trump's decision to sell advanced lethal weapons systems to the neo-Nazi Ukrainian regime could easily spiral into a dangerous, self-made, geopolitical crisis.
6 Years After the West Murdered His Father, Gaddafi’s Son Moves...
A paradigm shift in Libya could be on the horizon as the son of slain Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, confirmed that he will run for president of Libya in 2018.
Saudi Arabia Just Released a Video Detailing How They Plan to...
A propaganda video promoted by Saudi Arabian media shows a simulation of Saudi Arabia attacking, invading and then conquering Iran.
Flight Logs Show A Single Israeli Plane Secretly Flew Out of...
A cargo plane operated by an Israeli airline with full customs clearance, was the only plane to leave Atlanta during a massive airport blackout.
In 2018 The US Gov’t Will Spend Nearly $2 Billion a...
The price tag on the latest National Defense Authorization Act is $700 billion, which will cost American taxpayers nearly $2 billion every day in 2018.
Conspiracy Theorists Were Right: Corporate Media Finally Forced to Admit America...
A new investigation has concluded that 97 percent of the weapons used by the Islamic State were supplied illegally by the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.