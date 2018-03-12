Nationalists Turn Into Snowflakes, Put Out $3K Bounty For Woman’s Murder...
After a video of her desecrating the American flag went viral, a young woman had a $3,000 bounty put on her head as the internet called for her blood.
Assange Destroys Liberals and Conservatives, Shows How They’re the Same in...
Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks called out the hypocrisy by using one of the issues liberals and conservatives seem to agree on—the call for his assassination.
Internal Communications Show Syrian War Is a Lie, Russia Could Crush...
Newly reported communications show the US knew the president of Syria did not order a chemical weapons attack on civilians, but it continues to be one of the primary reasons for involvement there.
WATCH: Cop On Power Trip Becomes Internet Famous For Arresting Woman...
A radio DJ was harassed and eventually arrested by a power tripping cop who violated her freedom of speech and arrested her for saying "Sh*t" and "Ass" in public.
Chelsea Manning Speaks Out: Seeing Victims of War As ‘People’ –...
In her first interview since being released from prison. Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning spoke out about what inspired her to leak information about US war crimes in Iraq.
WATCH: CNN Clearly Exposed Staging a Fake Scene to Propagandize Viewers
CNN was caught in a blatant attempt to stage a scene for a report on the London attacks. Police were also involved as they helped CNN set the stage.
Leaked Docs Prove Counter-Terror Ops Used To Silence ‘Jihadist’ Water Protectors...
Newly obtained documents show TigerSwan coordinated with myriad government agencies to spy on NoDAPL water protectors, whom they called 'terrorists,' likening activists to 'jihadist fighters.'
Extensive Study Shows People Who Swear a Lot are More Honest...
A recent two-part study found swearing, a lot, indicates that a person is more honest than their self-censoring tame-mouthed peers.
WikiLeaks Busts NPR Spreading Fake News, Destroys Them on Twitter
Wikileaks called out NPR for publishing Fake News — on the taxpayer dime, no less — for saying the publishing outlet was responsible for posting leaked documents on the newly-elected French president.
Free Speech is Dead: State Passes ‘Emergency’ Law to Fine Protesters...
Ominous legislation was just signed into law criminalizing constitutionally protected protest and speech, that will fine protesters up to $1 million.
12Page 1 of 2