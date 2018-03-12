WATCH: Combat Vet Becomes Outlaw to Save Her Life With Cannabis—It...
An Army veteran has been forced to become a criminal to save her life with the power of cannabis and as this video shows, it was worth it.
Pharma Co Has License Suspended as Vaccine Blamed For Sterilization of...
Railia Odinga, who swore himself in a president of Kenya this week has claimed their tests prove the government's tetanus vaccine has sterilized hundreds of thousands of women and children.
Doctors Show Common Vaccine Likely Worse than Getting the Disease It’s...
Researchers have shown that the current data available is insufficient to prove that the vaccine causes less death or permanent injury than the disease it is supposed to prevent.
Police Kidnap 7yo Boy From School, Cuff Him Force Him To...
A Miami 7-year-old was arrested, kidnapped, and transported to a mental health facility after his teacher claimed he hit her and knocked her down.
STUDY: Over 30% of All ‘FDA-Approved’ Drugs Have Grave and Deadly...
A study from The Journal of the American Medical Association has exposed safety issues occurring in over 30% of FDA-approved drugs between 2001 and 2010.
Hypocrisy: Trump Signs Veterans’ Mental Health Bill as Jeff Sessions Declares...
The Trump Administration is now making it easier for veterans to access the same drugs that are already increasing suicide rates.
New Study Reveals Mushrooms Cure Depression by Doing the Exact Opposite...
A recent study shows that psilocybin-assisted therapy mitigates depression by increasing emotional connection—the exact opposite of anti-depressants.
$25 For a Pack of Gatorade! Nanny State Imposes Enormous Tax...
Seattle is imposing a massive tax on sugary drinks in a nefarious plan to raise the $15 million needed to fund its other programs.
Trump’s Nominee for HHS Gave Penis Enhancement Drugs to Kids to...
The former president of Eli Lilly is all but confirmed to be the secretary of Health and Human Services thanks to his nomination by Donald Trump.
Govt Kidnaps Innocent Elderly Man, Forcibly Injects Him with Drugs—Gives Him...
A senior citizen was kidnapped by police, taken to a local hospital, and forced to take injections of psychiatric drugs and they had the wrong guy.