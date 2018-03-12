FDA Just Approved ‘Smart Pill’ Antidepressant So Gov’t Can Track You...
With the FDA recently authorizing the world's first "smart pill", many ethical questions are being raised by medical doctors. Forced medication by the state seems imminent.
WATCH: Former WWE Wrestler Goes Off on Cops Arresting Woman for...
Police appear to have used the fact that a woman was leaving the parking lot of a cannabis dispensary as probable cause to immediately arrest her for DUI.
State Threatens to Kidnap Little Girl Because Parents Cure Her Seizures...
The state demanded this little girl be administered a harmful pharma drug, even though her seizures were virtually cured using a legal CBD prescription.
Congressman Proposes Legislation to Allow Cops to Use Cannabis, Slams Drug...
A Republican congressman testified before the house this week, slamming the 'government lies' over cannabis and made a radical proposal.
Cops Abandon Search for Lost Child to Bust Man For Weed...
A Pennsylvania police department bragged about a pot bust they made while looking for a missing child and got burned by the critical public as a result.
Wiz Khalifa Just Hijacked an MLB Game to Provide a Real...
While NFL players are taking a knee against racist policing, Wiz Khalifa promoted a viable solution during a Major League Baseball game.
‘Wow!’: Dr. Oz Makes FOX News Anchors’ Heads Explode as He...
Fox News' Fox and Friends had to cut to commericial after Dr. Oz injected the truth about cannabis in the middle of the show.
Bombshell Study – Federal Cannabis Prohibition Major Cause of Premature Death...
"Cannabis use prevents thousands of premature deaths each year, and Cannabis prohibition is revealed as a major cause of premature death in the U.S."
Govt’s Own Study Shows Legal Weed Reducing Teen Pot Use, Convictions,...
Results from the latest Washington State analysis of cannabis reveal legal weed has led to lower teen use, fewer addicts, and few crimes.
Big Pharma Bias: FDA Grants ‘Breakthrough’ Status to Ecstasy for PTSD...
Cannabis and ecstasy are both Schedule 1 drugs and both show incredible promise for treating PTSD, but FDA only approves of the pharmaceutical one.