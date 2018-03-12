Trump’s Closest Adviser Just Warned Any Attempt to Impeach Will Result...
Trump's closest advisor has made an ominous warning in the event Congress attempts to impeach him, "You will have a spasm of violence in this country, an insurrection like you’ve never seen."
100 Victims Testify in Court Over Massive Child Molestation Cover-Up in...
Nearly 100 out of the 140 women who have accused a former USA Gymnastics team doctor of sexually assaulting them are now testifying against him in court.
Media Completely Ignores New FBI Info Suggesting Paddock Was a Vegas...
Stephen Paddock sent a series of emails suggesting that he was part of a group selling "a huge selection" of weapons in the Las Vegas area.
Inventor Mysteriously Dies After Creating Device That Lets Any Car Get...
Thomas Ogle's Vapor Fuel System allowed test vehicles to achieve over 100 miles per gallon of gasoline in 1977—with no carbon emissions.
Previously Banned Film Finally Released Exposing How U.S. Installed Neo-Nazis in...
The video is so damning to the deep state establishment's role in installing neo-nazis in Ukraine that it was blackballed for distribution. Now you can see why that is.
WATCH: Corporate Media Proves Loyalty to Abusers, Belittles Corey Feldman AFTER...
Even after Corey Feldman's claims about seeking help from police when he was sexually assaulted were proven true, the media is still trying to discredit him.
U.S. Seen Airlifting ISIS Leaders to Safety to Reconstitute America’s Proxy...
Once again, the US has been exposed airlifting ISIS commanders to safety as eyewitnesses watched terrorists get evacuated from the Deir ez-Zor region in Syria.
China Reportedly Rushing Troops, Tanks to N. Korean Border in ‘Preparation...
Chinese military forces are reportedly amassing tanks, soldiers, and military trucks on the North Korea-China border in "preparation of war"
WikiLeaks Releases Proof of NY Times Colluding With Clinton’s State Dept...
A New York Times reporter was exposed colluding with the U.S. State Department by providing a timetable of upcoming publications during Cablegate.
Trump Now Arming Ukrainian Neo-Nazi Regime—Expect Russia to Retaliate & Escalate
Trump's decision to sell advanced lethal weapons systems to the neo-Nazi Ukrainian regime could easily spiral into a dangerous, self-made, geopolitical crisis.