Previously Banned Film Finally Released Exposing How U.S. Installed Neo-Nazis in...
The video is so damning to the deep state establishment's role in installing neo-nazis in Ukraine that it was blackballed for distribution. Now you can see why that is.
U.S. Seen Airlifting ISIS Leaders to Safety to Reconstitute America’s Proxy...
Once again, the US has been exposed airlifting ISIS commanders to safety as eyewitnesses watched terrorists get evacuated from the Deir ez-Zor region in Syria.
China Reportedly Rushing Troops, Tanks to N. Korean Border in ‘Preparation...
Chinese military forces are reportedly amassing tanks, soldiers, and military trucks on the North Korea-China border in "preparation of war"
Trump Now Arming Ukrainian Neo-Nazi Regime—Expect Russia to Retaliate & Escalate
Trump's decision to sell advanced lethal weapons systems to the neo-Nazi Ukrainian regime could easily spiral into a dangerous, self-made, geopolitical crisis.
Time to Pay Attention: China Now Building Refugee Camps, Prepping for...
Within the last few weeks, China has begun educating citizens on how to act during a full-on nuclear war and is preparing for a mass influx of refugees from the Korean peninsula.
Shock Report Reveals Pentagon & HUD ‘Lost’ $21 TRILLION—Enough to Pay...
The Pentagon and HUD can't account for $21 trillion over just the past 17 years—enough money to pay back the current U.S. national debt.
Deep State Coup Crumbling as Trump’s Top Intelligence Official Caught Spying...
Trump's top intelligence official authorized spying on Steve Bannon and Trump's children—then sent the data to an intel facility owned by globalist George Soros.
FOIA Docs Reveal US Military Developing Genetic Extinction Weapon to Eradicate...
A FOIA request has revealed that DARPA is funding a 'gene extinction' project that could wipe out entire races, just as the military admits to harvesting Russian biosamples.
10 Compelling Reasons Why the Vegas Shooting Has Disappeared from Headlines
Amidst numerous unanswered question, the Las Vegas mass-shooting has curiously faded from the headlines. Is this a deliberate silence?
Homeland Security to Release Chemicals into the Air to Simulate a...
A planned simulation of a chemical and biological attack has people questioning the impact of the drill on human and environmental health.