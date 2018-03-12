Four Major Charities Rocked by Epidemic of Sex Abuse, Including Crimes...
Four major government and church-backed charities are being exposed for rampant sexual misconduct, sexual harassment, and sexually abusing children.
Cop Runs Over 58yo Woman, Then Issues HER a Ticket While...
A police officer traveling through a neighborhood ran over a woman and then issued her a citation for improperly walking in the road.
The Deadliest School Attack in the US Was Erased from History...
The deadliest school massacre ever to take place on US soil has been erased from history as it doesn't fit the narrative of today's school attacks—especially since it was carried out without a gun.
Report Exposes Rampant Sexual Misconduct Within the Red Cross
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) released a report revealing that nearly two dozen employees have left their jobs for sexual misconduct, and no one has been charged.
CDC Official Responsible for Handling Zika and Ebola Emergencies Mysteriously Goes...
Police have begun an investigation after a top official with the CDC has mysteriously disappeared and has now been missing for nearly two weeks.
As Gaza Endures Massive Drought, Israel Turns Off their Fresh Water
Rather than heeding the warnings from the UN to open up Gaza’s blockade and allow vital aid, what we have witnessed over the course of the last decade is a periodic all-out Israeli assault on Gaza’s vital infrastructure.
Man Found Not Guilty for Killing a Police Officer, Claiming He...
A man who sparked a massive manhunt for killing a police officer in November of 2015 has just been found not guilty after claiming he acted in self-defense.
Five Major Revelations the Mainstream Media is Ignoring About the Florida...
As the media frantically attempts to use the mass shooting in Florida to discreetly push divide and political agendas, major revelations are being entirely ignored.
WATCH: Students Report Multiple Shooters & Mass Shooting Drill at Florida...
Multiple students have come forward detailing rumors of an active shooter drill at the same time the real shooting occurred as well as reporting multiple shooters.
An Armed Cop Was on Campus When The Florida Shooting Began—Never...
All the police state measures in the world were in place and everything happened correctly to prevent this shooting, but none of it was used.