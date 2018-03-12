Google Search Results for ‘School Makes Me,’ Reveal Disturbing Problem With...
Google's predictive search terms for education in America reveal a disturbing problem with how this country attempts to teach children how and what to learn.
Media Silent as Man With AR-15 Saves Neighbor During Violent Attack
A "good guy with a gun" was able to stop a "bad guy with a knife" after he used his AR-15 to stop an ongoing knife attack before it became fatal.
Akon Offered to Restore Power to Puerto Rico in 30 Days...
Rap superstar and Senegal transplant, Akon gave a proposal to the US government to restore power to Puerto Rico in just 30 days. They turned him down and many people are still without power five months later.
Second Florida Survivor Family Now Alleging CNN Scripted Narrative to Push...
A second Florida man, whose daughter survived the latest school shooting, has come forward alleging CNN was attempting to control the narrative on school violence by getting people to speak out against guns.
Innovative Teen Invents Device to Stop Mass Shooters in Their Tracks—Without...
Instead of bans or legislation which has proven to be entirely ineffective at preventing school shootings, a high school entrepreneur has invented a device that will save lives without violence.
Innovative Engineer Sentenced to Prison for Recycling Old Computers Instead of...
A California computer hardware recycler is likely going to serve prison time for attempting to extend the life cycles of old computers.
Police Dept. Now Having Parents Label Their Autistic Kids So Cops...
Instead of teaching their officers how to determine if a person suffers from cognitive conditions, one police department is putting the burden on the families to attach a sticker to their loved one's car letting police know that they are autistic.
In a Blow to Drug Warriors: San Francisco To Open Country’s...
Focusing on harm reduction instead of punishment and prison profits, San Francisco is seeking to fight heroin addiction with science instead of an iron fist.
Paradigm Shift: City Now Forcing Bad Cops to Pay Victims Out...
In cases where cops are proven to have acted with malice, the taxpayers will no longer be held liable. Instead, the criminal cops will have their wages garnished until they pay it all back.
As Americans Riot Over a Football Game, Tens of Thousands March...
Sunday night in Philadelphia, businesses were destroyed, streets burned, property damaged and citizens clashed with cops—not in the name of freedom—but over football.