Monday, March 12, 2018
Home #Solutions

#Solutions

The Free Thought Project is not only dedicated to bringing you the latest news in government corruption and accountability but we also know the importance of discussing potential solutions to the problems that plague society. The articles contained within this category all involve real life scenarios with proposed or working solutions. While some of them are simple stories of police brutality or government overreach, if they are in this category, inside the article is a possible solution to remedy that unique scenario. It is also important to note that the majority of the proposed solutions within this database involve solving problems without the state. Anyone can force a solution to a perceived problem on to the population using the threat of violence. However, it takes actual critical thought to propose ideas that society accepts voluntarily.

Latest
education

Google Search Results for ‘School Makes Me,’ Reveal Disturbing Problem With...

Google's predictive search terms for education in America reveal a disturbing problem with how this country attempts to teach children how and what to learn.
ar-15

Media Silent as Man With AR-15 Saves Neighbor During Violent Attack

A "good guy with a gun" was able to stop a "bad guy with a knife" after he used his AR-15 to stop an ongoing knife attack before it became fatal.
akon

Akon Offered to Restore Power to Puerto Rico in 30 Days...

Rap superstar and Senegal transplant, Akon gave a proposal to the US government to restore power to Puerto Rico in just 30 days. They turned him down and many people are still without power five months later.
CNN

Second Florida Survivor Family Now Alleging CNN Scripted Narrative to Push...

A second Florida man, whose daughter survived the latest school shooting, has come forward alleging CNN was attempting to control the narrative on school violence by getting people to speak out against guns.
violence

Innovative Teen Invents Device to Stop Mass Shooters in Their Tracks—Without...

Instead of bans or legislation which has proven to be entirely ineffective at preventing school shootings, a high school entrepreneur has invented a device that will save lives without violence.
computers

Innovative Engineer Sentenced to Prison for Recycling Old Computers Instead of...

A California computer hardware recycler is likely going to serve prison time for attempting to extend the life cycles of old computers.
sticker

Police Dept. Now Having Parents Label Their Autistic Kids So Cops...

Instead of teaching their officers how to determine if a person suffers from cognitive conditions, one police department is putting the burden on the families to attach a sticker to their loved one's car letting police know that they are autistic.
heroin

In a Blow to Drug Warriors: San Francisco To Open Country’s...

Focusing on harm reduction instead of punishment and prison profits, San Francisco is seeking to fight heroin addiction with science instead of an iron fist.
pay

Paradigm Shift: City Now Forcing Bad Cops to Pay Victims Out...

In cases where cops are proven to have acted with malice, the taxpayers will no longer be held liable. Instead, the criminal cops will have their wages garnished until they pay it all back.
football

As Americans Riot Over a Football Game, Tens of Thousands March...

Sunday night in Philadelphia, businesses were destroyed, streets burned, property damaged and citizens clashed with cops—not in the name of freedom—but over football.
123...52Page 1 of 52
© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com