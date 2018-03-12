Shameful: Green Card-Holding Iraq War Vet Now Fighting Deportation
An Army veteran with PTSD, who served two tours of duty in Iraq, faces deportation thanks to a renewed interest in targeting immigrants.
Child Sex Trafficking Victim Sent to Jail Because they Had Nowhere...
Texas authorities rescue sex trafficking victims, then jail them because they don't know what to do with them.
Country Singer Goes on SNL, Exposes Afghan Heroin Trade and No...
Country music singer Sturgill Simpson went on SNL last Saturday and exposed the military industrial complex — and nobody noticed.
Brain Study Reveals Why Society is So Easily Controlled by Politics...
The brain becomes active in areas that govern personal identity and emotional responses to threats, making it easy for the Establishment to maintain political division.
Millions of Muslims March Against ISIS During Pilgrimage and Mainstream Media...
Tens of millions of Muslims risked their lives to travel through war-stricken areas to openly defy ISIS and Western corporate media is silent.
Rioters Take to Streets & Social Media, Demand Assassination of President...
Angry, hypocritical liberals by the thousands took to the streets to protest the election, and called for the assassination of Trump.
What do they Know? Pentagon Releases Ominous Video Warning of “Unavoidable”...
This US Army video paints a disturbingly dystopian portrait of an unavoidable future, and it seems the military knows something it isn't telling us.
Wikileaks Emails Show Clinton Insiders “Conspired to Produce an Unaware and...
Another email from Wikileaks' Podesta files reveals a Clinton insider lamenting the less compliant American public.
Video Shows How Mainstream Media Uses A Single Talking Point to...
This video compilation on Hillary Clinton reveals how the mainstream media is brainwashing the public about her fainting episode.
America: Your Rage Over the Death of Harambe the Gorilla is...
Americans a proving that they only get angry at what they are told to get angry at.