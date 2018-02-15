Corpus Christi, TX — The parents of a Cunningham Middle School student have filed a complaint against a Corpus Christi ISD police officer after he attacked multiple middle school girls while breaking up a scuffle in the schoolyard.

Alicia Cavazos said that the officer brutally attacked her daughter while he was breaking up a fight between her and another student.

“He handled the situation all wrong. The officer put his hand to my daughter’s throat and then he put his knee to her throat, too,” Cavazos said in the complaint.

Cavazos says that the officer didn’t just go after the two girls in the fight, but also a third girl who attempted to intervene.

School district spokeswoman Leanne Winkler Libby told Caller-Times that the incident is being investigated and that the officer will remain on duty.

A cellphone recording of the incident taken by another student shows the officer using excessive force, treating the young girls like they were criminals, instead of children in a schoolyard quarrel.

In the video you can clearly see the officer with his hands on the girl’s throat, forcing her to the ground with all of his weight. He then follows by putting his knee on her throat before flipping her over forcefully.

Police Chief Kirby Warnke said in a statement that his officers are “trained to use force when they believe it’s necessary to restore order.”

However, while there are a number of officers at the department who work at schools, there is actually no training about how to deal with children.

Warnke then made the absurd suggestion that middle school girls pose just as much of a threat as a full sized adult.

“Anyone can have a knife, anyone can have a gun, anyone can scratch your eye. Two people can overpower you,” Warnke said.

Warnke went on to say if an officer is justified to use force it does not matter how large or small their suspect is.

“Trying to qualify by size or weight is not viable. Generally, it’s best (for students) to follow instructions or not fight in public,” Warnke said.

There is no doubt that people will rush to defend the officer in this situation because we live in a society where police are allowed to inflict whatever level of violence they want on anyone who disobeys them.

In the case of these girls, of course, they should not be fighting, but children in middle school fight, that is a normal part of growing up.

Two teenage girls fighting one another is vastly different than being choked out and trampled by a man twice their size. It could have been very easy for this cop to simply pull one of the girls away and diffuse the situation without getting involved himself, but instead, he chose to enter combat with two young girls.

Sadly, as schools across the country rely more and more on police to force student compliance, instead of training and common sense, this scenario becomes more common.

In less than a week, TFTP has reported on two other instances of school police caught on video violently attacking children.

In one video, a massive deputy grabs a 16-year-old boy by the neck and sprays him directly in the face with pepper spray. The boy was not the one fighting.

In another video, another massive deputy grabs another 16-year-old boy and body slams him to the ground like a rag doll. The incident was so overwhelmingly disturbing that the school had to be placed on lockdown after students began to revolt.