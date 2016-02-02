Recent outbreaks of a sickness known as the Zika virus have sparked hysteria across the globe, and many reports have actually indicated that this is likely a man-made disaster, as the origin of Zika itself is somewhat strange.

The virus was “discovered” in 1947, however, it was not discovered in the wild nor did it spontaneously arise. In fact, it was discovered by Rockefeller Foundation scientists in a monkey that they had in captivity, leading many to believe that this was the result of some type of experiment. Since then, cases of Zika have been extremely rare, but in the past few years, outbreaks of Zika have been on the rise, especially in South America and specifically Brazil.

Oddly, the recent outbreak in Brazil coincides with the release of genetically modified mosquitoes in 2012, by the British biotech company Oxitec. Not only did the new outbreak occur just after the release, but it also occurred in the same area.

Zika Outbreak Epicenter in Same Area Where GM Mosquitoes Were Released in 2015 https://t.co/PqLZQtgik2pic.twitter.com/lUd6kEjXeI — Anti-Media (@AntiMedia) January 31, 2016

Ironically enough, the GM mosquitos were actually proposed as a solution to infectious disease, but many experts warned that there was not enough research and that a release of such an organism into the wild could have disastrous consequences.

As news of Zika spread this week, rumors also reached the internet that the virus was available for purchase online. Sure enough, there is actually a sale listing for Zika online through a website called atcc.org, where a number of different viruses and biological agents are sold to research teams. For the sake of investigation, the Free Thought Project tried to go through the application process that was required to buy the virus, just to see if anyone with $516 to spend would be able to get their hands on it.

In case there are people out there who think this may be a ‘conspiracy theory,’ you can plainly see that the source for the Zika virus is, in fact, from J. Casals, Rockefeller Foundation, and sourced from Blood from experimental forest sentinel rhesus monkey, Uganda, 1947.

After initially trying to buy the virus, we were prompted to create a user account on the website. After that, we were led through a dozen pages of forms, where we were asked information about our organization, tax ID # and the biosafety level of our lab. While this seems to be tight security, we were able to input false information and fudge the requirements to complete the application process. We are still waiting for our application to be approved, but we did not have to upload any type of proof that we are a legitimate facility.

It seems that while the virus is available online, it is not extremely easy to get, and would likely require some extremely creative fraud in order to make it happen. However, it definitely does seem that it would be possible for a group or individual that is determined enough to make their way through the website’s security measures.

John Vibes is an author and researcher who organizes a number of large events including the Free Your Mind Conference. He also has a publishing company where he offers a censorship free platform for both fiction and non-fiction writers. You can contact him and stay connected to his work at his Facebook page. You can purchase his books, or get your own book published at his website www.JohnVibes.com.