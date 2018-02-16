Parkland, FL — One of the deadliest school shootings in American history took place this week in Parkland, Florida and the suspected gunman has since confessed to this most heinous act. As details unfold, however, the mainstream media is failing to ask the hard questions which need to be answered.

While the media frantically attempts to use Nikolas Cruz to push their political agenda, bombshell revelations are being ignored, perhaps deliberately.

While corporate media continues to use this incident to ram divide down society’s throat and push for gun confiscation, those of us in the alternative media world are asking questions that matter. The Free Thought Project has compiled a list of five major details about the shooting that took place Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that the media is conveniently choosing to ignore.

5. Cruz was reportedly taking antidepressants

In a likely attempt to protect their corporate sponsors in the pharmaceutical industry, the fact that Cruz’s family told reporters that he was on medication for depression has managed to remain all but a blip in the mainstream.

As TFTP reported, the people who knew Cruz described him as a troubled teenager who was adopted when he was young and then was forced to move in with a friend after both of his adopted parents died. Jim Lewis, an attorney for the family that gave Cruz a place to live after his mother died in November, told The Washington Post that they knew Cruz was depressed, but they believed he taking steps to manage his depression.

Family member Barbara Kumbatovich told the Herald, “she believed Nikolas Cruz was on medication to deal with his emotional fragility.” She was a sister-in-law of Lynda Cruz, the suspect’s mother, and she also told the Sun-Sentinel that she believes Nikolas has been on medications for several months.

“I know she had been having some issues with them, especially the older one. He was being a problem. I know he did have some issues and he may have been taking medication. [He] did have some kind of emotional or difficulties,” Kumbatovich said.

The reason this information is so important is that the side effects of some of these medications are known to make people violent and suicidal.

Some of the side effects of antidepressants include aggression, agitation, changes in behavior, hallucinations, suicidal thoughts — and homicidal ideation.

4. Cruz warned that he was going to shoot up a school and kill people and the FBI did nothing.

“I’m going to be a professional school shooter,” A YouTube user named Nikolas Cruz commented on a video on Sept. 24, 2017. The video was posted on the channel “Ben The Bondsman,” and the owner, Ben Bennight, immediately took a screenshot and submitted it to the FBI.

Bennight told Buzzfeed News that the bureau was quick to respond, and agents from the Mississippi field office conducted an in-person interview with him the next day.

“They came to my office the next morning and asked me if I knew anything about the person,” Bennight said. “I didn’t. They took a copy of the screenshot and that was the last I heard from them.”

As TFTP reported, there have been multiple incidents in which people have been arrested for making far less serious statements online. Now, the FBI is claiming that with all their resources—including having his full name and IP address from YouTube—that they couldn’t find Cruz after he made those comments.

On top of saying he was going to shoot up a school, seven months ago, Cruz wrote, “I am going to kill law enforcement one day they go after the good people,” in the comments section of a video clip from the NatGeo show “Alaska State Troopers: Armed and Dangerous” that was posted on YouTube.

Then six months ago, he commented on a YouTube video titled, “Antifa Gun Club,” writing, “Im going watch them sheep fall f*ck antifa i wish to kill as many as i can.”

In spite of threatening to kill people—a blatant violation of the law— there were no arrests, no questions, and Cruz was left alone. All of this is in spite of the fact that people have been kidnapped and thrown in cages for merely criticizing the police.

3. There were reports of multiple shooters

In one chilling account, a high school student not only told reporters that she witnessed multiple shooters, but she also explained how she was talking to the suspect, Nikolas Cruz, as she heard rounds being fired down the hall.

Alexa Miednik told KHOU-TV journalist Matt Musil:”The fire alarm went off and the principal came on the speaker saying ‘everybody needs to evacuate right now,’ so that’s what I did.”

“As I was going down the stairs I heard a couple of shots fired, everybody was freaking out saying that it was a gun,” explained Miednik.

“As we were walking, the whole class together, I actually was speaking to the suspect Nikolas Cruz,” said Miednik, as she made quotes with her fingers when saying ‘suspect’.

“So, you were walking down the hall with him?” asks the reporter. “Weren’t you scared?”

“In the moment I wasn’t,” replied Miednik. “because there was obviously…definitely another shooter involved.”

“Oh, you think he was not the only one?” asks the surprised reporter.

“No, definitely not,” replied Miednik.

“Why do you say that?” the reporter asked.

“Because when shots were fired, I saw him after the fact. The shots were coming from the other part of the building. So, there definitely had to be two shooters involved,” she explained.

2. Students reported that they were having active shooter drills that day

It has not been confirmed that a drill was planned—other than a fire drill that morning—but students said they’d heard a ‘rumor’ that they would have to take part in a ‘code red’ practice exercise.

“I thought, ‘I don’t know if this is real or fake,'” Kelsey Friend explained to CNN.

“We had rumors going around the school that police would do a fake code red with fake guns but sounding real,” Friend explained to reporters. “I thought, at the beginning that this was all a drill…until I saw my teacher dead on the floor.”

Another student, Will Gilroy, reportedly said that students at the high school in were told there would be an active shooter drill at their school this week. He said that’s why students thought they were participating in a drill when they were evacuating.

1. The random association with the white nationalist group that wasn’t true

The biggest story of the day on the internet yesterday was, according to the NY Times, that Jordan Jereb, a leader of a white supremacist group based in North Florida, told The Associated Press that Mr. Cruz had joined their group.

But later Jereb would say that he did not know whether that was true. While the association was pushed on every outlet across the world, his retraction was conveniently ignored by the rest of the media. Why, exactly, this man would go out of his way to associate his group with a mass shooter only to retract it hours later remains a mystery.

However, the effect in the media was clear: distract and divide.