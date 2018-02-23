Mesa, AZ — An Arizona family has learned the hard way what calling the police to help a relative can often look like as their grandmother was hospitalized after a welfare check. Showing their incompetence, the welfare check was for another family member but the police assaulted the innocent grandmother anyway.

The Free Thought Project reported on the incident when it happened last week and this week, body camera footage was released.

Although they released the video, the Mesa police department deliberately blurred the entire clip. However, even low resolution can’t hide the sadistic act of abusing an innocent grandmother.

As we previously reported, Ashlee Hahn detailed the assault in a dramatic Facebook post which showed the extent of her grandmother’s injuries. Hahn’s grandmother was hurt so bad during the check that she had to be hospitalized.

According to Hahn, her grandmother “is recovering from her fourth stroke and is confused, cognitively impaired & barely physically able to stand on her own because of uncontrollable shaking.”

Hahn’s mother had called in a welfare check for her son who lives on his grandmother’s property. She told police her son was suicidal. Police were even given specific instructions not to disturb the 84-year-old because she is easily confused and fragile.

“The police were called to her residence for a wellness check for a close family member who lives on her property,” explained Hahn. “They were specifically asked not to bother or question my grandmother because of her present and very fragile state.”

In spite of telling them to steer clear, however, police did the exact opposite.

“They forced her out of her home into the street, holding her arms tight enough to leave bruises and bleeding,” wrote Hahn. “Her inability to hold still (because of her previous strokes, as seen in uploaded videos) inclined them to slam her down, head first on the asphalt. They handcuffed her after she woke from her unconscious state.”

Indeed, the video shows this exact scenario. Officers forced the woman from her home by repeatedly telling her to come toward them. When she gets by them, she was clearly confused and had no idea what was going on.

Illustrating just how out of it she was, she starts referencing officers being behind the cars like a movie. As she turned around, the officers grabbed her and then surrounded her.

“You are not following my directions,” says a cop to the severely frail innocent elderly woman. Moments later, the innocent grandmother is slammed to the ground as cops jump on top of her and put her in handcuffs.

When Hahn’s grandmother woke up, she was in the hospital, bloodied and bruised. Police then immediately began conducting damage control.

“After seeing the damage they had done & sending my Grandmother off in an ambulance, they called my Mother (who made the original wellness check call) and told her that my Grandmother “slipped,” Hahn explained.

To try and alleviate their liability, an officer was sent, not to check on an elderly grandmother who’d just been the subject of a savage attack, but, instead, to defend their fellow cop and his choice to inflict harm on an innocent old lady.

“The officer who came down to the hospital only seemed to care about deflecting & defending the officers involved. No accountability. No apologies,” Hahn wrote.

What’s more, to try to legitimize the attack on an innocent grandmother, police then charged her with obstruction.

Hahn filmed part of the interaction with the officer in the hospital as he defended his fellow cop’s decision to needlessly confront her (against the family’s wishes) and then violently throw her to the ground.

“Why did he put me down on the asphalt?” asked the innocent elderly woman.

“It is my understanding when I spoke to the officer, that you pulled away from him a little bit and he took action like that, okay?” the officer callously explains of how his fellow officer could somehow rationalize assaulting an innocent grandmother.

Pulling away from an officer “a little bit” in the land of the free will now apparently result in innocent elderly women being thrown to the ground.

“I said don’t treat me like this. I don’t want to have a stroke,” the innocent grandmother says as she shakes in her hospital bed. “I don’t want to have a heart attack. Don’t treat me this way.”

According to Hahn, her grandmother is “traumatized & feels untrusting of the people who she thought would protect her.”

Hahn has a message for the Mesa Police Department as well.

“If this was your grandmother, what would you do? Mesa police department needs to be held accountable.”

Indeed, they do.

In response to the incident, to Mesa Police chief released a statement reading in part: