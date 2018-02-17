Mesa, AZ — A family has just learned the hard way what calling police to help a relative can often look like as their grandmother is now in the hospital after a welfare check. Showing their incompetence, the welfare check was for another family member but the police assaulted the innocent grandmother anyway.

Ashlee Hahn detailed the alleged assault in a dramatic Facebook post which showed the extent of her grandmother’s injuries. Hahn’s grandmother was hurt so bad during the check that she had to be hospitalized.

According to Hahn, her grandmother “is recovering from her fourth stroke and is confused, cognitively impaired & barely physically able to stand on her own because of uncontrollable shaking.”

Hahn’s mother had called in a welfare check for a different family who lived on her grandmother’s property. Police were even given specific instructions not to disturb the 84-year-old.

“The police were called to her residence for a wellness check for a close family member who lives on her property,” explained Hahn. “They were specifically asked not to bother or question my grandmother because of her present and very fragile state.”

In spite of telling them to steer clear, however, police did the exact opposite.

“They forced her out of her home into the street, holding her arms tight enough to leave bruises and bleeding,” wrote Hahn. “Her inability to hold still (because of her previous strokes, as seen in uploaded videos) inclined them to slam her down, head first on the asphalt. They handcuffed her after she woke from her unconscious state.”

When Hahn’s grandmother woke up, she was in the hospital, bloodied and bruised. Police then immediately began conducting damage control.

“After seeing the damage they had done & sending my Grandmother off in an ambulance, they called my Mother (who made the original wellness check call) and told her that my Grandmother “slipped,” Hahn explained.

To try and alleviate their liability, an officer was sent, not to check on an elderly grandmother who’d just been the subject of a savage attack, but, instead, to defend their fellow cop and his choice to inflict harm on an innocent old lady.

“The officer who came down to the hospital only seemed to care about deflecting & defending the officers involved. No accountability. No apologies,” Hahn wrote.

What’s more, to try to legitimize the attack on an innocent grandmother, police then charged her with obstruction.

Hahn filmed part of the interaction with the officer in the hospital as he defended his fellow cop’s decision to needlessly confront her (against the family’s wishes) and then violently throw her to the ground.

“Why did he put me down on the asphalt?” asked the innocent elderly woman.

“It is my understanding when I spoke to the officer, that you pulled away from him a little bit and he took action like that, okay?” the officer callously explains of how his fellow officer could somehow rationalize assaulting an innocent grandmother.

Pulling away from an officer “a little bit” in the land of the free will now apparently result in innocent elderly women being thrown to the ground.

“I said don’t treat me like this. I don’t want to have a stroke,” the innocent grandmother says as she shakes in her hospital bed. “I don’t want to have a heart attack. Don’t treat me this way.”

But he did and now an innocent elderly woman is facing charges because of some arrogant cop who thinks his authority grants him permission to abuse grandmothers.

According to Hahn, her grandmother is “traumatized & feels untrusting of the people who she thought would protect her.”

Hahn has a message for the Mesa Police Department as well.

“If this was your grandmother, what would you do? Mesa police department needs to be held accountable.”

Indeed, they do.