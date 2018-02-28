Harris County, TX – Caught on video deploying a Taser against a mother in a wheelchair for doing nothing other than simply recording her daughter’s arrest, several deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office became the subject of an internal affairs investigation in November of 2016 for needlessly attacking the disabled woman. This week, the results of this “investigation” were finally released, and this innocent woman was told by the department that the cops who did this to her would face no consequences.

Instead of treating her like a human being, the deputies can clearly be seen grabbing Sheketha Holman’s cellphone and throwing it away before tasing the disabled woman until she collapsed out of her wheelchair.

In November of 2016, Holman, 36, arrived at a Valero gas station in northwest Houston after discovering her daughter was under arrest for marijuana possession and criminal mischief. A surveillance camera recorded Holman in her wheelchair as she filmed her daughter’s arrest with her cellphone camera.

“I was taking pictures of them, and he was like, ‘Just leave the property, you’re trespassing. They don’t want you here,’” Holman told KHOU.

“I was like, ‘I’m trying to leave. I can’t take off running, but I’m trying to leave,’” Holman recalled. “‘Oh, you’re resisting?’ I was like, ‘I’m not resisting.’ That’s when I had my hands up like this.”

Despite the fact that Holman appears non-threatening in the video, a deputy can be seen abruptly snatching the phone out her hand before immediately tossing it away. Instead of using her cellphone footage as potential evidence against Holman or her daughter, the deputy appears to be obstructing justice by attempting to destroy evidence during an open investigation.

Ironically wearing a shirt with the words “Love, Love, Love” written across the front, Holman’s body suddenly seized up before falling out of her wheelchair and collapsing to the pavement when a deputy deployed a Taser against her. After repeatedly telling deputies that she was physically unable to comfortably place both arms behind her injured back, Holman dropped to the ground as deputies ignored her medical concerns.

Due to several years of severe back injuries, including back surgery and a hit-and-run accident, Holman relies upon a wheelchair and cannot understand why the arresting deputies felt excessive force was necessary against a disabled woman posing no actual threat. What’s more, Holman says that even after the paraplegic woman was on the ground in handcuffs, they tasered her again.

“When I came to, I was like face down or whatever, and my leg was underneath me,” Holamn remembered. “They still was tasing me, man. That’s wrong.”

Homan was then arrested and charged with resisting arrest and trespassing. However, because the charges had no merit, they were all dropped.

“Then, you just send me a letter in the mail two years later. Oh, oh, well, nothing is going to happen to them. They ain’t suspended. They can still work. They can still go out and do this to someone else,” she said.

In an interview with ABC13 at the time, Holman asserted, “I feel like [the officers] used the law to abuse a disabled person who can’t fight back. I think they should be punished.”

Sadly, however, that will not be the case.

As ABC 13 reports, the letter, received Monday, informed Holman that, after an investigation, the complaint she filed against the five deputies was “not sustained’ and “no further action will be taken.”

HCSO Spokesman Jason Spencer explained further.

“This incident was investigated by the Internal Affairs Bureau and presented to the Administrative Disciplinary Committee for consideration,” Spencer said. “The committee did not sustain the complainant’s allegation of excessive force.”

Watch police attack the innocent woman in a wheelchair in the video below and see for yourself if there was no excessive force.