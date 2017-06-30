The internet was in an uproar Thursday as people took to decrying President Donald Trump for his childish and cruel remarks about the late globalist billionaire, Zbigniew Brzezinski’s daughter, Mika.

While the mainstream media drug Trump through the mud, ad nauseam, for his uncouth and immature comments, their silence — on issues that actually matter — was deafening.

In a most profound tweet on Thursday, Julian Assange weighed in on the issue, making an immensely powerful statement and calling out the ridiculous nature of corporate media and their ability to distract from the crimes of the establishment.

“Which is worse? Trump blowing hundreds of girls faces to pieces in Yemen or Trump mentioning the daughter of Zbigniew Brzezinski’s facelift?”

Which is worse? Trump blowing hundreds of girls faces to pieces in Yemen or Trump mentioning the daughter of Zbigniew Brzezinski's facelift? pic.twitter.com/nDSAjXLFTw — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) June 29, 2017

The girl on the left in the image above is one of 30 people, including 10 women and children, who were killed in one of Trump’s first missions into Yemen. That beautiful little girl was the 8-year-old granddaughter of Nasser al-Awlaki and killed by US troops only days after Trump assumed his position in the White House.

Despite US claims no civilians were killed in Yemen raid, Dr. Nasser Awlaki says his 8 yr old granddaughter was shot in the neck & killed — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) January 29, 2017

During that raid, US troops were said to have slaughtered unarmed women and children and this barely measured as a blip in the mainstream media radar. Contrast this coverage with coverage of Trump’s covefefe blunder or his Mika Brzezinski comments and the media is exposed for the horrendous distractive and divisive monster that they are.

No one is arguing that the president probably shouldn’t tease someone who just lost their father, but compared to US war crimes, this coverage becomes an outright criminal injustice.

How on Earth does corporate media have any relevance anymore?

As Vladimir Putin previously pointed out, Trump is merely a puppet and it matters not which puppet is in power — the machine still marches on. Nothing illustrates this more than the entirely distracting horseshit that the media is spewing while ignoring the hundreds, if not thousands, of innocent dead civilians, mounting up under Trump’s watch in the Middle East.

Donald Trump is carrying out the same genocidal foreign policy as his predecessor Barack Obama and his supporters and opponents still think there is a difference between them.

Just like Obama, Trump is curtsying to the terrorist Saudi Arabian regime and selling them weapons which are in turn used to kill innocent women and children. Just like Obama, Trump is continuing war, and in fact, doubling down. In March, Trump dropped more bombs in Yemen than Obama did in all of 2016.

It gets worse.

When looking at the last 12 years in Europe, terrorist attacks have taken the lives of 459 civilians. That is still less than the at least 472 civilians that were killed by the U.S. in Syria — just in the last month.

Where is the outrage? Where is the media coverage? Sadly, they are filling the airwaves with vacuous blather about Russian hacking and teasing the latest puppet in office. All of it is serving its purpose.

American citizens are addicted to distraction and the establishment media and government are getting rich off of selling it to them. While the divide and conquer tactics keep the citizens fighting over superficial and irrelevant issues, the status quo marches on, laying waste to everything it touches — including entire countries and their citizens, men, women, and children.