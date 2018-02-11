Port Orange, FL — Disturbing video was uploaded to Instagram by a student at Spruce Creek High School which shows a massive police officer grab a small student by the neck and violently throw him to the ground.

The incident was so brutal that it sparked a massive backlash by the students and the school was forced to go on lockdown as police moved in to suppress the revolt. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office had to call in the Port Orange police who forced all students to stay in their classrooms.

“It was very crazy because all of the students were like going crazy over it, because everyone knows him because he’s pretty popular around school,” student Richard Ballard said.

“The deputy grabbed him by his neck and slammed him on the ground,” Freshman Javon Bell who witnessed the brutality said of the incident.

The student had not been violent and police only said he had thrown his backpack down and “appeared agitated.” So, the massive deputy, James Moore, moved in for the kill.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the student faced the deputy and lifted his arms in a fighting stance when the deputy grabbed him. However, in the video, the deputy is seen grabbing the student from the side before slamming him to the ground. The student did have his arms in the air, but it is unclear if this was a fight stance or just talking with his hands.

According to the report, the incident began when the 16-year-old boy got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend. When the assistant principal, Ryan Mahaney told him to go to the office, the student allegedly refused and began swearing and yelling. That is when Moore showed up.

Mahaney repeatedly asked the 16-year-old to go to the office, but he “continued to act aggressively,” Moore stated, according to the Daytona News-Journal.

After Moore threw down the 16-year-old, a 15-year-old boy became agitated and allegedly charged the deputy. However, according to reports, a school employee, Dragon Nadzam intercepted the child before he made it to the deputy.

“Unnecessary force used in that and that definitely has to be addressed. It has to be some other way to resolve an issue like that besides slamming a child,” parent Jessica Bell said.

According to the report, the student who was thrown down is facing charges for whatever crime they are saying he committed. However, as he is a child, the records for his charges are unavailable.

Perhaps this child was about to cause harm and needed to be stopped. However, how much force should be used when dealing with a 16-year-old. The move by the deputy could’ve severely injured the boy all over a temper tantrum. Also, this boy’s family will likely sue and because the officer used so much force in trying to detain the boy, the taxpayers will likely go to bat for his actions.

Whatever the reason behind the slamming of the student, what this case illustrates is the state’s tendency to resolve situations with violence. If the kid was about to get violent, he is merely a product of a society which condones the use of violence to solve problems.

Research suggests about one-third of all individuals who were abused or neglected as children will subject their children to maltreatment and will victimize others around them.

These same violent tendencies can also manifest in society as citizens witness their ostensible government role models carry out violence on a massive scale and on a daily basis. With our leaders and law enforcement—acting as role models—waging violence overseas and here at home, what else would we expect other than seeing this manifest in society?

While this video is certainly shocking, it is a symptom of something far more grave. Society is in a crisis of consciousness and until we figure out how to solve problems without the iron fist of the state, this crisis will only continue to worsen. There is no path to peace until the path becomes peace.