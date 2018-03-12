Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags 1st Amendment

Tag: 1st Amendment

filming

WATCH: Tyrant Cop Caught On Video Attacking a Man for Legally...

87-Year-Old Grandma Sentenced to Prison For Saying Auschwitz was Just a...

WATCH: Man Shows the Power of Remaining Silent While Being Harassed...

speech

Teen Arrested, Facing 90 Days in Jail — For Cursing Near...

intimidation

WATCH: Lying Cops Get Owned as They Try to Intimidate Rights-Flexing...

DAPL

NODAPL 2.0 — Water Protectors Take Stand in Louisiana to Resist...

protesters

New Bill Will Legalize Causing ‘Injury or Death’ By Running Over...

oil

Uncovered Emails Raise Suspicions of Oil Company Paying Police for DAPL...

veterans

Veterans Organizing “Like a Military Unit” to Defend DAPL Protesters from...

public

“I Don’t Work For You!” Cops Gets Brutally Honest as They...

123...8Page 1 of 8
© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com