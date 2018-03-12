Support Free Thought
Monday, March 12, 2018
Home
State Congress Passes Bill to Confiscate Legal Guns from All 18-20-year-olds
Federal Court Quietly Rules ‘Assault Rifles’ Not Protected by 2nd Amendment
White House Now Considering Confiscating Guns from “People Considered Dangerous”
Mainstream Media Now Praising Trump as He Flip Flops and Promises...
State Police Tell Medical Marijuana Patients to Turn in Their Guns...
NRA & Republicans Pushing Bill to Make it Easier for Feds...
Mother, Air Force Vet Kidnapped, Sent to Rikers for Traveling in...
Dear America, Taking Guns from the 99% Gives the 1% All...
Gun Confiscation Fail: Law-Abiding Aussies Defenseless Against 260,000 Illegal Guns
Why We Have a 2nd Amendment: Venezuela Arms Loyalists to Eradicate...
