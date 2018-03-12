Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Abuse

Tag: abuse

tsa

84yo Holocaust Survivor Abused by TSA Draws Ominous Parallel With Her...

Top Soros Fund Manager Ran Human Trafficking ‘Sex Dungeon’ of Imprisoned...

orphanage

Bodies of 400 Children Discovered in Hidden Mass Grave at Catholic...

genitals

Gruesome Body Cam Catches Sadistic Cop Punch Handcuffed Man in His...

k9

Cop Pleads Guilty After Gruesome Video Catches Him Sic K9 on...

church

BREAKING: Church of England Admits it ‘Colluded’ to Cover-Up Decades of...

school

WATCH: Dallas Cop Breaks Tiny 12yo Girl’s Clavicle by Body-slamming Her

bathroom

Cop Charged for Punching Elderly Bathroom Attendant Because “The Water Was...

kicking

Cop Finally Charged After He’s Caught on Video TWICE Kicking People...

torture

Horrifying Video Shows Cops Torture Man With Mace Who’s Strapped to...

12Page 1 of 2
© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com