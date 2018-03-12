Support Free Thought
Monday, March 12, 2018
Baltimore Police So Corrupt, Lawmaker Pushing to Disband The Entire Department
Cop Mysteriously Murdered One Day Before He Was Set To Testify...
Cops Recorded Brazenly Covering Up Camera to Hide Their Corruption
Sheriff Tries to Expose List of 300 Bad Cops, Courts &...
Cops Cross Thin Blue Line, Leak Info Showing Racist Officers Planted...
“Because You’re Filming Me, I am Taking His Car” Video Epitomizes...
Why We Need More Bad Cops
Police Taser & Beat Innocent Disabled Vet, Hold Quadriplegic Wife at...
Police Dept Caught Giving Preference to Job Candidates who Said they...
There is Far More to Being a “Good Cop” than Choosing...
