Sunday, March 11, 2018
Home Tags Body camera

Tag: body camera

street

Video of Cop Beating Man for Crossing the Street So Horrific,...

jaywalking

‘You’re Going To Get F—ked Up Hardcore’ Cops Beat, Tase Man...

execution

Disturbing Body Cam Shows Cop Kill Unarmed Mentally Ill Man on...

hands

Horrifying Video Shows Cop Kill Unarmed Man Execution Style—On His Knees,...

kill

WATCH: Sheriff Orders Cops to Kill Unarmed Man, They Do, and...

raid

Body Cam Video Shows Cops Kill Grandma During Raid Over Marijuana...

body

WATCH: ‘Turn it Off’: Cops Whisper to Turn Off Body Cams...

handcuffed

WATCH: Cop Turns Body Cam Away as Fellow Cop Starts Beating...

woman

Video of Cop Beating, Sexually Assaulting Handcuffed Woman So Bad, He’s...

panic

WATCH: Cops Loses His Mind, Opens Fire on Innocent Unarmed Man—Police...

123...5Page 1 of 5
© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com