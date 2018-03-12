Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Congress

Tag: Congress

gun control

WATCH: Congressman Ominously Warns BOTH Parties Quietly Plotting to Take Your...

rand paul

‘There is No Conservative Party’: Rand Paul Proves Both Parties are...

bill

Proving they Read Nothing: Lawmakers Passed Bill Honoring Serial Killer for...

snopes

Fact Check Fail or Deliberate Lie? Snopes Gets It Wrong On...

fight

5 Massive Revelations Americans Missed While Obsessing Over Mayweather-McGregor Fight

warrant

Congress Quietly Passed a Bill Allowing Warrantless Searches of Homes—Only 1%...

It’s a “No Brainer” — House Approves Bill To Stop Feds...

united nations

Bill Quietly Introduced to Withdraw US from the UN

9/11

BREAKING: US Senate Overwhelmingly Overrides Obama’s Veto of ‘Sue the Saudis’...

kratom

Dozens of Congressmen Speak Out Against Tyranny — Tell DEA Not...

123Page 1 of 3
© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com