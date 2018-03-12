Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Court ruling

Tag: court ruling

amendment

Federal Court Quietly Rules ‘Assault Rifles’ Not Protected by 2nd Amendment

police brutality

Court Affirms Citizens Have the Right to Defend Themselves Against Police...

court, k9, cops

Horrifying Precedent — Court Rules Cops Can Allow Dogs to Maul...

victory

HUGE VICTORY! Federal Court Bans Govt from Prosecuting Medical Pot Users...

Hack your Computer Without a Warrant

Federal Court Rules Govt Can Hack Your Computer Without a Warrant,...

Court Rules Non-consensual Oral Sex is not Rape if Victim is...

Bombshell Ruling — Feds Have to Keep their Dirty Hands Off...

Court Declares Air Fresheners, Pro-Police Stickers as Reasonable Suspicion for Cops...

© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com