Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Department of Defense

Tag: Department of Defense

hollywood

DoD Blatantly Admits on Twitter It Works With Hollywood to Sell...

Money

Since 9/11, The US Govt Has ‘Lost’ $58,000 – EVERY SINGLE...

ufo

As DoD Admits to UFO Program, Shocking Video Released Showing Alien...

audit

After Trillions Mysteriously Go ‘Missing,’ DoD Getting Audited for First Time...

patriotism

NFL Teams Stayed in Locker Rooms For Anthem Until 2009—Then DoD...

crime

Pentagon Busted Working with Organized Crime to Funnel Billions in Weapons...

weapons

US Army ‘Lost’ $1 BILLION in Weapons and Vehicles in Iraq,...

family

US Just Admitted “ISIS HQ” They Blew Up Was Actually an...

pentagon

$10 Trillion Missing from Pentagon and No One — Not Even...

pentagon

Audit Reveals the Pentagon Doesn’t Know Where $6.5 Trillion Dollars Has...

© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com