Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags DoD

Tag: DoD

hollywood

DoD Blatantly Admits on Twitter It Works With Hollywood to Sell...

trillion

Shock Report Reveals Pentagon & HUD ‘Lost’ $21 TRILLION—Enough to Pay...

crime

Pentagon Busted Working with Organized Crime to Funnel Billions in Weapons...

1033

Unconcerned About Trump’s Militarization of Police? This Database Shows What Your...

war

FOIA Docs Show CIA/Pentagon Made 1,800 Movies, TV Shows to Make...

isis

Using Comey as a Distraction, Trump Bombed Syrian Govt As They...

war

Trump Flip-Flops on 5 Key Campaign Promises in a Day —...

pentagon

$10 Trillion Missing from Pentagon and No One — Not Even...

google

Julian Assange — ‘Google is Not What it Seems’ — They...

russia

While Americans Fight Over Which Clown to Elect, Russia Deployed Its...

12Page 1 of 2
© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com