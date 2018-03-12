Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Extortion

Tag: extortion

inmates

Multiple Sheriffs Caught Getting Rich by Depriving Inmates of Food, Stealing...

unconstitutional

VICTORY! Court Finds Red Light Camera Fines ‘Unconstitutional’—Forces City to Refund...

hot dogs

After Cops Stole His Cash for Selling Unlawful Hot Dogs, The...

library

Mother of Four Facing Jail for Her Kids’ Overdue Library Books

car

Man Furious After Cops Issue Him Ticket for Warming Up His...

community

Community in Uproar After Police Cite Man for Helping the Elderly...

government

Study Shows Govt Licensing Kills 31,000 Jobs & Costs Consumers $2...

homeless

Pastor Facing $100 a Day Fines for Helping Homeless Women and...

tamales

Warrant Issued for Mother’s Arrest for Selling Homeade Tamales to Her...

State Rep Makes Epic Video Explaining Why You Should Never Pay...

12Page 1 of 2
© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com