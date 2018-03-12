Monday, March 12, 2018
church

Hero Citizen Stops Mass Shooting in a Church, Cops Show Up...

Psychedelics

Landmark Study Shows Psychedelics Far More Effective at Reducing Crime Than...

opioid addiction

First Of Its Kind Study Shows Undeniable Evidence Cannabis Can Cure...

NFL

For the First Time, NFL Acknowledges Benefits of Cannabis, Offers to...

cannabis

As Cannabis Becomes Legal, Oakland Now Giving ‘Reparations’ to Ex-Cons Arrested...

tomato

Judge Slams ‘Incompetent’ Cops After SWAT Raids Innocent Family for Growing...

dog

Not Just for Humans — Watch CBD Oil Stop This Dog’s...

food

First of Its Kind ‘Food Sovereignty’ Law Just Legalized Local Food...

colorado

Define Irony: Millions in Legal Weed Sales are Fixing Colorado’s Crumbling...

aids

Groundbreaking Study Shows Cannabis Can Help Stop HIV From Becoming AIDS

