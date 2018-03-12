Monday, March 12, 2018
nuclear

California Gov’t Caught Building Housing on Contaminated Nuclear Test Sites

money

Crypto Revolution: AZ Senate Passes Bill Officially Recognizing Bitcoin as Money

bill

Proving they Read Nothing: Lawmakers Passed Bill Honoring Serial Killer for...

shutdown

Libertarian Dream Come True: Govt Shutdown Imminent as Senate Fails to...

yard

Court Rules Plastic Flamingos Okay But Growing Vegetables in Front Yard...

waco

Never Forget: The US Gov’t Carried Out the Largest Church Massacre—24...

government

Eye-Opening Survey Shows No.1 Fear of US Citizens is Government, NOT...

food

Food Truck Giving Free Food to Hurricane Workers, Kicked Out of...

taxes

Americans Now Spend More on Taxes Than Food and Clothing—Combined

carlin

WATCH: George Carlin Explains Exactly Why Mainstream Media is Ignoring Bilderberg

